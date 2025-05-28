Banyana made to sweat by Botswana in Wafcon warm-up friendly
Veteran midfielder Refiloe Jane started, making her return to the team after more than a year
Banyana Banyana started the final phase of their preparations for the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco in July with a 3-2 win over stubborn Botswana in their Tri-Nations friendly at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis started the match geared towards build-up to South Africa's defence of their Wafcon 2022 title with veteran midfielder Refiloe Jane, who was making her return to the team for the first time in more than a year after a career-threatening injury.
Jane, who stayed on the pitch for 70 minutes until she was replaced by Bongeka Gamede, played closely with Amogelang Motau in the heart of the midfield where she looked comfortable.
⚽️ ℕ𝔸𝕋𝕀𝕆ℕ𝕊 ℂℍ𝔸𝕃𝕃𝔼ℕ𝔾𝔼 ⚽️— SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) May 28, 2025
🥅 ⒼⓄⒶⓁ: Banyana Banyana break the deadlock!
🇿🇦 1⃣➖0⃣ 🇧🇼
🚨 LIVE
📺 SABC Sport | SABC 3
🌐 https://t.co/hibb8lgo8P
📱 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/zBAa41ve2i
The match also featured midfielder Mogolola Regina, who was also making a long-awaited return to the team, having last played for the national team in 2018, given a chance on Wednesday to push for a place in the final squad for Wafcon.
Ellis went with experienced players like Kaylin Swart, Karabo Dhlamini, Gabriela Salgado and Bambanani Mbane while the likes of Lebogang Ramalepe, Bongeka Gamede, Linda Mothlalo and Tiisetso Makhubela were on the bench.
⚽️ ℕ𝔸𝕋𝕀𝕆ℕ𝕊 ℂℍ𝔸𝕃𝕃𝔼ℕ𝔾𝔼 ⚽️— SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) May 28, 2025
🥅 ⒼⓄⒶⓁ: Banyana Banyana have doubled their lead!
🇿🇦 2⃣➖0⃣ 🇧🇼
🚨 LIVE
📺 SABC Sport | SABC 3
🌐 https://t.co/hibb8lgo8P
📱 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/S8GcqAg52s
Key striker Hilda Magaia and goalkeeper Andile Dlamini were not part of the proceedings and it remains to be seen if they will be available for the second match against Zambia at the same venue on Tuesday.
Banyana opened the scoring in the 13th minute when attacker Mibe Adrielle pounced from close range after Botswana goalkeeper Bosija Sedilame parried the ball into her path.
It was not long before Banyana increased their lead as veteran midfielder Jermaine Seoposenwe found the back of the net in the 17th minute as the Botswana defence was breached again.
⚽️ ℕ𝔸𝕋𝕀𝕆ℕ𝕊 ℂℍ𝔸𝕃𝕃𝔼ℕ𝔾𝔼 ⚽️— SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) May 28, 2025
🥅 ⒼⓄⒶⓁ: Jermaine Seoposenwe gets a brace!
🇿🇦 3⃣➖0⃣ 🇧🇼
🚨 LIVE
📺 SABC Sport | SABC 3
🌐 https://t.co/hibb8lgo8P
📱 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/gZ6tuDuH4O
Seoposenwe registered her brace in the 36th when she beat Sedilame from close range after she benefited from a defensive mistake by Gaofetoge Lone.
Botswana pulled one back in the 41st from the effort of Duduetsang Radiakanyo, who unleashed a powerful shot inside the box to beat Banyana goalkeeper Swart.
The finish was a thing of beauty from Radiakanyo but credit must also go to Bosija, who provided the assist with a long-range goal-kick that caught the South African defence napping.
Botswana, who came back from the break with more purpose, scored their second goal through Phenyoyaone Moloi, who received a defence-splitting pass from the midfield to beat Swart.