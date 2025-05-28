Soccer

Judge in Maradona’s homicide trial in Argentina stands down amid scandal

Prosecutors have described the care given to football superstar as reckless, deficient and unprecedented

28 May 2025 - 09:03 By Lucila Sigal and Lucinda Elliott in Buenos Aires
A banner with the image of Diego Maradona as Napoli fans celebrate their first goal for the Serie A Italian championship in the Forcella district during the Serie A match between Napoli and Cagliari at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy on Friday. The Forcella district was very popular and visited by Maradona when he played for Napoli. The city of Naples celebrated Napoli’s fourth Scudetto in the Serie A championship on Friday.
Image: Laura Lezza/Getty Images

One of the three Argentine judges presiding in the trial of seven members of Diego Maradona's medical team charged with negligent homicide in the soccer star's 2020 death stepped down from the case on Tuesday amid accusations of ethical breaches.

The development left the future of the proceedings uncertain.

Judge Julieta Makintach stood down from the case after video surfaced in recent days showing her apparently being interviewed by a camera crew as part of a documentary in the corridors of the Buenos Aires courthouse and in her office. Court rules forbid such interviews involving a judge mid-trial.

Maradona's trial was adjourned until Thursday to decide next steps.

The trial began on March 11 in the South American country where the World Cup winner is a revered figure. The defendants have denied the charges of “simple homicide with eventual intent” in Maradona's treatment. If convicted, they could face prison sentences of between eight and 25 years.

“This is a judicial tragedy,” Fernando Burlando, a lawyer for Maradona's eldest daughters, Dalma and Gianinna, said on Tuesday, referring to the judge's behaviour.

Prosecutors have described the care given to Maradona as reckless, deficient and unprecedented.

What will follow in the trial remains unclear. Burlando said the trial could resume later this year with a new judge appointed to join the case's remaining two.

Maradona, considered one of the greatest players of all time, died at home in Buenos Aires in November 2020 from heart failure at age 60 while recovering from surgery to remove a blood clot experienced days earlier.

His death prompted an outpouring of grief and finger-pointing in Argentina over who was to blame after Maradona's years-long battle with addiction and ill health. Maradona led Argentina to a World Cup victory in 1986 and scored one of the most memorable goals in sporting history against England.

An eighth member of the medical team faces a separate trial by jury in July.

Testimony already given in the trial has come from witnesses including family members, doctors, friends of Maradona and journalists. One of the seven defendants, Maradona's psychiatrist, has testified. In all, more than 190 witness are expected to be called.

Reuters

