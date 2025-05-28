Soccer

Maresca wants Conference League title to show Chelsea’s progress

‘Chelsea can become the first club in Europe to win all the European competitions’

28 May 2025 - 15:28 By Tommy Lund in Wroclaw
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca during the pre-match press conference at Wroclaw Stadium in Wroclaw, Poland on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's Conference League final there against Real Betis.
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca during the pre-match press conference at Wroclaw Stadium in Wroclaw, Poland on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's Conference League final there against Real Betis.
Image: Aitor Alcalde/Uefa/Handout via Reuters

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said Wednesday’s Conference League final against Real Betis is a chance to make history, reinforce a winning mentality and prove his young side belong at the top.

Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League on Sunday to qualify for the Champions League, which they have won twice along with two Europa League trophies, raising questions about where the Conference League stands in their list of priorities.

“The Conference is important. For us it's been important since day one. And the reason is because it's the European competition we are in,” Maresca said on Tuesday ahead of the final at Wrocław Stadium in Wrocław, Poland (9pm SA time).

“Also, because Chelsea can become the first club in Europe to win all the European competitions.

“If we are able to win, I think it's a good thing because we continue to build the winning mentality.”

Maresca said his side have proved themselves this season, with a final victory set to confirm their progress.

“Every game is a chance to show we have improved and that we want to win titles. We are the youngest squad in the history of the Premier League, but also they are men.

“We are mature enough and we can compete.”

Chelsea have had little time to prepare for the final but Maresca insisted their focus had never slipped.

“The message in the last 48 hours has been, 'we did something important' [by qualifying for the Champions League]. But if we want to confirm we're becoming an important club, we need to show the desire to win the title and to win the game.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

Judge in Maradona’s homicide trial in Argentina stands down amid scandal

Prosecutors have described the care given to football superstar as reckless, deficient and unprecedented.
Sport
8 hours ago

Car ploughs into fans at Liverpool parade, 27 in hospital

A car ploughed into a crowd of Liverpool fans during a parade celebrating their side's Premier League soccer title on Monday, hospitalising 27 ...
News
1 day ago

Mo Salah: talks with Saudi league officials were serious

‘Unlike Klopp, we sit a lot and talk,’ Egyptian says as he details his relationship with Arne Slot.
Sport
2 days ago

WATCH | Alexander-Arnold’s tearful farewell after 20 years at Liverpool

Defender in tears at the final whistle and seemed relieved to get yet more cheers receiving his winners’ medal.
Sport
2 days ago

Mohamed Salah matches record with fourth Premier League Golden Boot

Salah also was awarded the Premier League Playmaker of the Season award, after leading with 18 assists.
Sport
2 days ago

Man City, Chelsea and Newcastle secure Champions League spots

Manchester City and Chelsea both secured their Champions League places with victories on the final day of the Premier League season and Newcastle ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. 'I feel dumb and slower': strongest man Nel describes effects of extreme lifting Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Boks bliksem England in Bloemfontein Sport
  3. Springbok star Etzebeth and his wife are expecting their second child Rugby
  4. Mo Salah: talks with Saudi league officials were serious Soccer
  5. Uncertainty over PSL’s promotion playoffs as matches halted Soccer

Latest Videos

Guinea mining industry: Authorities freeze bank accounts of mining companies
Stitched with love: 67 Blankets brings warmth and dignity to Nazareth House