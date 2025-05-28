Maresca wants Conference League title to show Chelsea’s progress

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said Wednesday’s Conference League final against Real Betis is a chance to make history, reinforce a winning mentality and prove his young side belong at the top.

Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League on Sunday to qualify for the Champions League, which they have won twice along with two Europa League trophies, raising questions about where the Conference League stands in their list of priorities.

“The Conference is important. For us it's been important since day one. And the reason is because it's the European competition we are in,” Maresca said on Tuesday ahead of the final at Wrocław Stadium in Wrocław, Poland (9pm SA time).

“Also, because Chelsea can become the first club in Europe to win all the European competitions.