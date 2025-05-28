“The energy in the group is great and that’s good considering the coach didn’t have a preseason with us.
Motsepe expects Sundowns to go to Club World Cup as African champs
But club chair hails coach Cardoso’s work leading Brazilians to their first final in nine years
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns chair Tlhopie Motsepe has challenged the club to travel to the Fifa Club World Cup as African champions.
Sundowns take a precarious 1-1 first leg result to Cairo on Sunday at June 30 Stadium to face the Egyptian side who stunned Loftus Versfeld into silence by sneaking a last-minute equaliser in Saturday's first leg.
“That’s what we want, to go there as African champions,” Motsepe said after Sundowns and Carling Black Label announced a partnership that will see the AB InBev beer brand sponsor the club’s journey to the US for Club World Cup, which runs from June 14 to July 13.
“We have a big chance. Being African champions again is something we’ve longed for. We are one step away from achieving it.
“If we were to rewind to the start of the season and you asked if we would love to be in this position — one game away from the Caf Champions League title — we would take it. It’s what we plan for every season.”
This is the first time in nine years Sundowns have made the continental final, after winning it under Pitso Mosimane in 2016. However, it does not seem like coach Miguel Cardoso would feel the wrath of the club’s management should they fall short against Pyramids.
The club's hierarchy pulled the trigger on Rulani Mokwena’s regime at the end of last season after his side were knocked out at the semifinal stage. But Cardoso, if Motsepe’s glowing tribute is anything to go by, should survive regardless of what happens this weekend.
