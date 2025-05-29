Al Ahly announce former Pirates boss José Riveiro as new coach

Egyptian giants Al Ahly have announced the appointment of former Orlando Pirates schemer José Riveiro as their new head coach.

Al Ahly posted the development, speculated on since the 47-year-old Spaniard was granted permission to leave his contract at Pirates a few weeks early on May 12 to “join a new club”, on their social media.

Ahly posted a picture of Riveiro on X on Wednesday night and said: “A new chapter begins.”

The record 12-time Caf Champions League winners and 45-time Egyptian league title-holders had not said further at the time of publishing.

Riveiro coached Pirates for three years after his arrival there in July 2022.

He had previously only been a head coach at FC Inter Turku in the Finnish top flight, who he transformed from mid-table performers into top three competitors, though he never won a trophy there.