Comitis insisted City are not planning a court interdict against the resumption of the match, as initially reported.
“We won't interdict the game because we don't want to disrupt it. We understand we have sponsors to respond to and we are not here to destabilise the league, but we want what is fair.
“So we are taking [legal] advice and we will make a decision. The rules say the game should be continued within 48 hours, but obviously that's not the case.”
According to the rules, the match should resume with all personnel who were involved that day, and yellow cards remain in place. But in what adds to the circus that has been the end to this PSL season, both SuperSport and Arrows will have new coaches.
Andre Arendse is on the bench for Matsatsantsa, with Gavin Hunt having left the club in March. Manqoba Mngqithi took charge of Arrows in March, with Kagisho Dikgacoi, who led the team after Mabhuti Khenyeza's departure as co-coach in December, becoming his assistant.
SowetanLIVE
City boss Comitis weighs legal action over delayed SuperSport-Arrows game
February match suspended due to power failure should have resumed within 48 hours, rules say
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Cape Town City boss John Comitis is seeking legal advice on whether to challenge the Premier Soccer League's (PSL) decision to resume the SuperSport United v Golden Arrows Betway Premiership match in the second half on Thursday.
The second 45 minutes will be played at Lucas Moripe Stadium (12pm), three months after the fixture was called off due to a power failure at halftime with the score at 1-1.
The game on February 23 was halted due to a floodlight failure related to load-shedding at the Tshwane venue, but PSL rules indicate it should have resumed within 48 hours, according to article 14.16.
“Should a match be abandoned by the referee due to insufficient illumination from the floodlights, then the remaining minutes of the game will be resumed on a date and at a time and venue agreed upon between the participating member clubs immediately upon the abandonment of the match,” the rule states.
“The agreed date, time and venue must be within 48 hours of the time of the abandoned match, subject to approval of the league.”
Uncertainty over PSL’s promotion playoffs as matches halted
However, surprisingly the rescheduling of the match was left hanging by the PSL and it will only resume on Thursday, after the final round of matches was concluded on Saturday.
Making the rescheduling more of an issue is the fixture has a serious effect on the Premiership's playoff spot.
City occupy 14th position on the table with 27 points and lead Matsatsantsa a Pitori by just one point, having completed their 28 games. A draw will be enough to see SuperSport leapfrog City on goal difference.
Ordinarily the 16th-placed Premiership side is automatically relegated and 15th-team goes to the promotion-relegation playoffs. This season, due to Royal AM's expulsion, only the 15-positioned side goes to the playoffs, with no side dropping automatically.
The apparent disparity between the rules and how the PSL handled the matter has angered Comitis, who described the decision as an embarrassment.
“I'm very disappointed with the entire [PSL] administration, the way this was handled,” he said on Wednesday.
“We all know what the rules are; let's not hide. I'm shocked Golden Arrows didn't challenge it further. Perhaps they didn't need the points at that stage.
“But it's an embarrassment that a game that was played on February 23 is now being played after all the games have concluded — that's not right. We all know it is not right, so at this stage I just want to leave it like that.”
Motsepe says Sundowns are going to bolster their squad for next season
