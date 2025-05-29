Soccer

Dembele’s metamorphosis key to PSG’s Champions League quest

‘Playing as No. 9 brings me much closer to the goal. Once I get past a player, I’m right in front of goal, and I have the focus to finish’

29 May 2025 - 19:15 By Julien Pretot
Ousmane Dembele celebrated the goal scored by Paris St Germain's Bradley Barcola in their Coupe de France final against Stade de Reims at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris on Saturday.
Image: Reuters/Denis Balibouse

In the grand theatre of football reinvention, few metamorphoses have been as spectacular as Ousmane Dembele's transformation from a beautiful riddle to Paris St Germain's ruthless finisher – a butterfly effect that began when his wings were temporarily clipped.

Once the poster boy for unfulfilled potential, the 27-year-old Frenchman has emerged as the unexpected protagonist in PSG's Champions League run to the final where they face Inter Milan in Munich on Saturday.

Dembele's scoring renaissance has led to a compelling new chapter in a career previously defined by tantalising glimpses of genius interrupted by frustrating inconsistency.

"The best thing I did was not play him in London [at Arsenal]," PSG manager Luis Enrique said in February, a confession that reads like a tough-love parent discussing a rebellious prodigy.

That brief omission from the squad at The Emirates – a footballing time-out that could have fractured lesser spirits – instead was the catalyst for Dembele's metamorphosis from mercurial winger to central striking force.

The statistics tell a story of almost alchemical transformation: 32 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions, including 21 in Ligue 1, more than in his previous five seasons combined.

The numbers behind the numbers are even more revelatory. Before his positional epiphany, Dembele converted a modest 13.5% of his shots. Post-reinvention, that figure has doubled to 26.7% – efficiency that would make German engineers nod in approval.

"Playing as No. 9 brings me much closer to the goal," Dembele explained with characteristic understatement. "Once I get past a player, I'm right in front of goal, and I have the focus to finish."

This is Dembele 2.0 – a footballer reborn through tactical alchemy. His versatility (eight goals right-footed, 10 left-footed, two headers) makes him one of the most formidable attackers in the game.

Luis Enrique's tactical recalibration – shifting Dembele centrally within a high-pressing, possession-based framework – has transformed PSG from a collection of expensive soloists into a symphonic unit.

Judge in Maradona’s homicide trial in Argentina stands down amid scandal

Prosecutors have described the care given to football superstar as reckless, deficient and unprecedented.
Sport
1 day ago

The approach has proven particularly disruptive in the Champions League, where opponents find themselves suffocated by PSG's relentless pressure before being pierced by Dembele's new-found precision.

As PSG prepare to face Inter Milan in Saturday's Champions League final, Dembele stands at the crossroads of personal redemption and potential stardom.

The once-frustrating winger now leads the line for a club desperate to claim European football's holy grail on their second attempt at winning the final.

Should PSG's Champions League dreams materialise, the Ballon d'Or conversation will inevitably include the man whose renaissance began with the humility of a benching and flowered into the confidence of a striker who now finds the net with the inevitability of Parisian rain in April.

Only his performance in the French Cup final raised some doubts as Dembele failed to convert four clear chances when PSG beat Stade de Reims 3-0 last weekend. However, he has the chance to redeem himself on Saturday and could be the match-winner. 

Reuters

