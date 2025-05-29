Dembele’s metamorphosis key to PSG’s Champions League quest

In the grand theatre of football reinvention, few metamorphoses have been as spectacular as Ousmane Dembele's transformation from a beautiful riddle to Paris St Germain's ruthless finisher – a butterfly effect that began when his wings were temporarily clipped.

Once the poster boy for unfulfilled potential, the 27-year-old Frenchman has emerged as the unexpected protagonist in PSG's Champions League run to the final where they face Inter Milan in Munich on Saturday.

Dembele's scoring renaissance has led to a compelling new chapter in a career previously defined by tantalising glimpses of genius interrupted by frustrating inconsistency.

"The best thing I did was not play him in London [at Arsenal]," PSG manager Luis Enrique said in February, a confession that reads like a tough-love parent discussing a rebellious prodigy.

That brief omission from the squad at The Emirates – a footballing time-out that could have fractured lesser spirits – instead was the catalyst for Dembele's metamorphosis from mercurial winger to central striking force.