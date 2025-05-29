Palmer is Chelsea’s spark again in Conference League success

Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer’s quiet second half of the season produced one goal in 22 games and a handful of assists but when they needed his creativity and guile the playmaker delivered a masterful performance to help them win the Conference League.

Chelsea trailed Real Betis 1-0 at halftime in the final on Wednesday having been subdued in the opening 45 minutes by the energy and pressing game of their opponents.

Chelsea needed a way back and Palmer provided two perfect assists in five minutes to swing the momentum in their favour.

It was a quick-fire double blow from which Betis could not recover as Chelsea romped to a 4-1 win.