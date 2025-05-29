Soccer

Pirates youngsters get Bafana call as Broos names new faces in squad

Buccaneers provide nine players, including some of their emerging young stars

29 May 2025 - 13:19
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Orlando Pirates' Mohau Nkota and Relebohile Mofokeng have both been included in coach Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad.
Orlando Pirates' Mohau Nkota and Relebohile Mofokeng have both been included in coach Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad.
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named a number new faces and fringe players as he aims to widen his talent pool in next month's friendly matches against Tanzania and Mozambique.

Broos's final 23-man squad includes some players who have been in and around the senior national team but had less game time, and many new call-ups.

There are nine players from second-placed Betway Premiership finishers Orlando Pirates, including some of Bucs' array of exciting emerging young stars.

Among players who have made recent national squads but could do with some game time are goalkeepers Ricardo Goss and Sipho Chaine, Nyiko Mobbie, Thabo Moloisane, Fawaaz Basadien, Luke le Roux, Oswin Appollis, Sinoxolo Kwayiba and Patrick Maswanganyi.

Among the new faces, the name of Pirates' talented young striker or winger Mohau Nkota, 20, catches the eye, as does the inclusion of his club teammate, 19-year-old centreback Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

Another 20-year-old Buccaneer, midfielder Simphiwe Selepe, who impressed being introduced to the first team late in the recently-concluded season, is also included, as is Deano van Rooyen, who has been in form at right-back for Pirates.

Bucs' 20-year old attacker Relebohile Mofokeng, defender Nkosinathi Sibisi and midfielder Thalente Mbatha are included among some more regular recent national performers.

Among other new faces are Sekhukhune United keeper Renaldo Leaner and Samukelo Kabini, a 21-year-old left-back on the books of Molde FK in Norway.

More interesting inclusions are of TS Galaxy defender Khulumani Ndamane, Polokwane City midfielder Ndamulelo Maphangule, Stellenbosch FC attacker Ashley Cupido, AmaZulu attacker Tshepang Moremi and Richards Bay forward Yanela Mbuthuma.

There are no players from eight-time successive Betway Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Brazilians conclude their first Caf Champions League final since winning the competition in 2016 with Sunday's second leg against Pyramids FC in Cairo (the first leg at Loftus ended 1-1) then will need some time off before start to prepare for the Club World Cup in the US in June and July.

Bafana meet Tanzania at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on June 6 then Mozambique at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on June 10.

Bafana squad

  • Goalkeepers: Renaldo Leaner (Sekhukhune United), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)
  • Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (SuperSport United), Samukelo Kabini (Molde FK, Norway), Thabo Moloisane (Stellenbosch FC), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Kulumani Ndamane (TS Galaxy), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Orlando Pirates), Deano van Rooyen (Orlando Pirates), Fawaaz Basadien (Stellenbosch FC)
  • Midfielders: Luke le Roux (IFK Varnamo, Sweden), Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates), Ndamulelo Maphangule (Polokwane City), Simphiwe Selepe (Orlando Pirates)
  • Forwards: Oswin Appollis (Polokwane City), Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates), Ashley Cupido (Stellenbosch FC), Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates), Tshepang Moremi (AmaZulu), Yanela Mbuthuma (Richards Bay FC), Mohau Nkota (Orlando Pirates), Sinoxolo Kwayiba (Chippa United)

READ MORE:

Motsepe says Sundowns are going to bolster their squad for next season

Brazilians want to display attractive football they are renowned for at the Club World Cup
Sport
9 hours ago

City boss Comitis weighs legal action over delayed SuperSport-Arrows game

February match that was suspended due to power failure should have resumed within 48 hours, rules say.
Sport
3 hours ago

Ellis expects tougher test from Zambia in Banyana’s second Wafcon warm-up

‘No disrespect to Botswana but Zambia have a lot more quality and bring different types of dynamics.’
Sport
2 hours ago

Maela bids emotional farewell to Orlando as Pirates draw against Magesi

Emotional farewell for Pirates captain Innocent Maela, who got a standing ovation from the Buccaneers fans.
Sport
15 hours ago

Motsepe expects Sundowns to go to Club World Cup as African champs

Mamelodi Sundowns chair Tlhopie Motsepe has challenged the club to travel to the Fifa Club World Cup as African champions.
Sport
1 day ago

Uncertainty over PSL’s promotion playoffs as matches halted

Date for arbitration over eligibility of Durban City player Saziso Magawana undecided.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I feel dumb and slower': strongest man Nel describes effects of extreme lifting Sport
  2. Springbok star Etzebeth and his wife are expecting their second child Rugby
  3. Blast from the past: Boks bliksem England in Bloemfontein Sport
  4. Motsepe expects Sundowns to go to Club World Cup as African champs Soccer
  5. Maela bids emotional farewell to Orlando as Pirates draw against Magesi Soccer

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | 'The Karate Kid' lives on, 'Guns Up' take aim, and 'The Phoenician ...
Oldest-Known Whale Bone Tools Discovered In A Spanish Cave | WION