Soccer

Doue dazzles as PSG humble Inter 5-0 to win Champions League final

31 May 2025 - 23:20 By Reuters
Desire Doue of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates with teammates and the Uefa Champions League trophy after the team's victory, to secure Paris Saint-Germain's first ever Champions League title in the club's history and a record Champions League Final winning scoreline of 5-0, following the final 2025 against Inter Milan at Munich Football Arena on May 31 2025 in Munich, Germany.
Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Desire Doue scored twice to inspire Paris St Germain to their first European Cup triumph with an emphatic 5-0 win over Inter Milan in a totally one-sided Champions League final on Saturday.

After losing the final to Bayern Munich in 2020, Luis Enrique's PSG side, who teetered on the brink of elimination in the league phase this season, finally claimed the trophy their big-spending Qatari owners have craved.

PSG put on a masterclass which the more experienced Inter side had no answer to, scoring twice in the opening 20 minutes through former Inter defender Achraf Hakimi and Doue.

The 19-year-old Doue was on target again in the 63rd minute, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored 10 minutes later and substitute Senny Mayulu netted three minutes from time to seal the biggest winning margin in a Champions League final.

Before kickoff the Italian fans sang "There's Only Inter", the club's anthem, but on the pitch their side went missing and PSG ran riot to secure a richly deserved win.

PSG bossed the game from the start, maintaining possession with their slick passing, every player constantly searching for an opening, which they found in the 12th minute when Vitinha played a pass into Doue in the box.

Inter defenders appealed for offside but Federico Dimarco played the PSG man onside and the youngster kept his cool to roll the ball across goal and hand Hakimi the simplest of tap-ins.

The second came eight minutes later from a quick PSG counter which found Ousmane Dembele on the left wing.

Dembele drove forward before floating the ball to the far side and Doue had time to control the ball on his chest and his shot took a deflection off Dimarco to beat the wrong-footed Yann Sommer.

PSG killed off the game with a third goal when Vitinha slid the ball through to Doue in the area and the 19-year-old coolly slipped the ball past Sommer.

Inter were shell-shocked but things only got worse.

Dembele's defence-splitting pass from his own half sent Kvaratskhelia haring away before beating Sommer at his near post, a goal which brought the PSG bench, including Luis Enrqiue, onto the pitch as they knew this game was all over.

PSG still had time for a fifth as Mayulu fired past Sommer from close range after a pass from substitute Bradley Barcola and the final whistle was greeted with huge roars from the French fans who had been singing loudly all game.

