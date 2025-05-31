Soccer

Experience and struggle have prepared PSG for Champions League glory, says Luis Enrique

31 May 2025 - 10:38 By FERNANDO KALLAS
The UEFA Champions League trophy that will be competed for by Paris St Germain Inter Milan in Munich.
Image: Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique is confident his youthful squad are ready to clinch their first Champions League title as they gear up for Saturday's final against Inter Milan.

The Spaniard believes the squad's big-game experience over the past two years under his guidance has put them in a strong position to lift the trophy in Munich.

Luis Enrique added that the hurdles faced by his side during the first half of the season have served as motivation for them as they prepare to face a seasoned Inter side.

“We're a team that's used to playing in finals; these are situations we're accustomed to and have already experienced. Motivation is important, but we're used to it,” Luis Enrique told a press conference.

“There are always two ways to interpret experience, it can play both ways. I think it's important to have experience, but that it's still very relative.

“What makes us strong as a team is that our journey has been difficult: there have been ups and downs, but having struggled can be an advantage. We're used to playing these finals, we've played against some of the best teams in Europe, and we've played some real finals along the way. We're ready, we won't be afraid.”

He emphasised that they would aim to control the game by dominating possession, and focusing on areas where he believes his team is strongest.

Luis Enrique said his primary motivation was to make history with PSG, which he called an exceptional club. He said he felt privileged to be involved in the game and promised his side would give everything for the fans.

When asked to compare himself as a coach now to when he won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2015, he replied: “I'm calm thanks to my maturity: I'm 10 years older and more experienced.

“I try to share all this with my players: they can write history, I want to make sure there's no excess emotion. I think we're ready, and I think Inter know that we are ready too.”

Among his notable achievements this season has been his nurturing of Ousmane Dembele into a potential Ballon d'Or winner.

“Ousmane has been one of the best players of the season, if not the best: he's a leader, someone who drives the team forward with his example. It's great to be able to field him and trust him to make the most of his qualities,” Luis Enrique said. 

Reuters

