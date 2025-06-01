‘It didn’t fee like my Inter,’ says wounded Inzaghi after final thrashing

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi said he barely recognised his side as they fell to a deserved 5-0 defeat at the hands of Paris St Germain in the Champions League final on Saturday.

PSG captured their first Champions League title in devastating style, recording the largest winning margin in the competition's history.

The defeat marked a bitter end to a frustrating season for three-times European champions Inter, who fell short in three major competitions and finished without silverware.

“It absolutely didn’t feel like my Inter out there — and the players are the first to know it,” said Inzaghi, whose side had reached the final with a thrilling 7-6 aggregate victory over Barcelona.