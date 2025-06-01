Soccer

Marumo looking for a new coach after Ouaddou quits

‘The people of Bloemfontein will remain in my heart forever,’ Moroccan says

01 June 2025 - 14:45
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Abdeslam Ouaddou , former Marumo Gallants coach.
Abdeslam Ouaddou , former Marumo Gallants coach.
Image: Charle Lombard

Marumo Gallants are searching for a new coach after Abdeslam Ouaddou announced his resignation from the club on Saturday.

Ouaddou joined Gallants in March and guided them to a 10th-place finish in the Betway Premiership. The Moroccan coach was in charge of 12 games. He won five, drew four and lost three. 

He announced his departure despite doing well in his three-month stay and wished the team well next season.

“I would like to announce with this press release the end of the adventure with the Marumo Gallants club,” he stated.

“It has been great to have collaborated with all the resources of the club. I would like to thank, first of all, my players; my president too and all the stakeholders of the club who participated from near or far in this mission to save the club, without forgetting our magnificent supporters.

“The people of Bloemfontein will remain in my heart forever. I wish the best to Marumo Gallants as well as to my players. I love you guys.”

Ouaddou said he is looking forward to a new challenge, whether in the Premiership or elsewhere.

“I obviously remain open to any proposal for an ambitious project and I'm determined to take on a new challenge.”

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Who is going to catch Sundowns next season?’ asks Katlego Mphela

In the 67th episode of the 'Arena Sports Show', Mahlatse Mphahlele is joined by superbike racer Jenna Laidlaw and former Bafana Bafana, SuperSport ...
Sport
2 days ago

'You have to make the right choice': Bafana coach Broos on Mofokeng's European prospects

A year ago, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos warned of rushing Relebohile Mofokeng to find a club in Europe saying the Orlando Pirates attacker needed ...
Sport
2 days ago

Vela Khumalo to coach Bafana Cosafa Cup team

Vela Khumalo has been appointed as Bafana Bafana coach for the forthcoming Cosafa Cup in Bloemfontein.
Sport
1 day ago

Al Ahly announce former Pirates boss José Riveiro as new coach

Spaniard left Buccaneers a few weeks early in his contract this month to ‘join a new club’.
Sport
2 days ago

'Anything is possible in SA’: Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi after 'second half' match with SuperSport

Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi has described the 45-minute contest with SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Thursday as strange and ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I’m not going to be ‘Mr I Apologise’ — Kagiso Rabada Cricket
  2. Zakithi Nene joins sub-44 seconds club with speedy victory in Nairobi Sport
  3. Real Madrid pay fee to sign Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool before Club World ... Soccer
  4. James Moloi re-elected as Athletics SA president along with most of board Sport
  5. 'You have to make the right choice': Bafana coach Broos on Mofokeng's European ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Funeral Service of Olorato Mongale
Mountainhead | Official Trailer | Max