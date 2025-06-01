“It has been great to have collaborated with all the resources of the club. I would like to thank, first of all, my players; my president too and all the stakeholders of the club who participated from near or far in this mission to save the club, without forgetting our magnificent supporters.
“The people of Bloemfontein will remain in my heart forever. I wish the best to Marumo Gallants as well as to my players. I love you guys.”
Ouaddou said he is looking forward to a new challenge, whether in the Premiership or elsewhere.
“I obviously remain open to any proposal for an ambitious project and I'm determined to take on a new challenge.”
Marumo looking for a new coach after Ouaddou quits
‘The people of Bloemfontein will remain in my heart forever,’ Moroccan says
Image: Charle Lombard
Marumo Gallants are searching for a new coach after Abdeslam Ouaddou announced his resignation from the club on Saturday.
Ouaddou joined Gallants in March and guided them to a 10th-place finish in the Betway Premiership. The Moroccan coach was in charge of 12 games. He won five, drew four and lost three.
He announced his departure despite doing well in his three-month stay and wished the team well next season.
“I would like to announce with this press release the end of the adventure with the Marumo Gallants club,” he stated.
