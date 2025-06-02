Soccer

‘Hand of Neymar’ earns Brazilian red card in potential last game for Santos

‘I made a mistake, forgive me!’ Brazil superstar posts on social media after his error

02 June 2025 - 09:24 By Aadi Nair
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Neymar of Santos reacts after receiving a red card during their match against Botafogo as part of Brasileirao 2025 at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) in Santos, Brazil on Sunday.
Neymar of Santos reacts after receiving a red card during their match against Botafogo as part of Brasileirao 2025 at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) in Santos, Brazil on Sunday.
Image: Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images

Neymar has spoken about the affect Diego Maradona had on his career after meeting him as a child but his bid to emulate the late Argentine great's “Hand of God” goal backfired on Sunday when he was sent off in what could be his last game for Santos.

With Santos and Botafogo locked at 0-0 heading into the last 15 minutes of their Brazilian league game, Neymar launched himself at a rebound in the penalty area and steered the ball into the net with his hand.

The Brazilian was quickly surrounded by furious Botafogo players before the referee flashed a second yellow card at the forward, cutting short his first start for the club since he made his return from injury last month.

Rubbing salt into the wound, Botafogo scored with four minutes left to secure a 1-0 victory.

The 33-year-old former Barcelona and Paris St Germain attacker later apologised to his team and fans.

“I made a mistake, forgive me!” he posted on social media.

“Today, if I hadn't been sent off, I'm sure we would have got the three points. You can count these three points against me!”

Neymar had returned to his boyhood club Santos in January after a stint at Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, with his contract at the Brazilian side running until June 30.

The red card rules him out of Santos's match against Fortaleza on Thursday, meaning he will only be able to play for the club again if he extends his contract before the league's resumption in July after the Club World Cup.

Santos are 18th in the league having lost seven of their 11 matches.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Sundowns unable to scale Pyramids, as Egyptian club crowned kings of Africa

Brazilians left to rue missed chances and what might have been in final tie decided by minutest details.
Sport
14 hours ago

No Mbappé, no problem as Enrique completes PSG transformation with a bang

Victory marked culmination of a profound transformation, from a club defined by star power to one shaped by structure, tactical clarity and ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Paris erupts in wild euphoria before skirmishes as PSG win Champions League

More than 500 people arrested, two people were reported dead and 192 injured.
Sport
1 day ago

‘It didn’t fee like my Inter,’ says wounded Inzaghi after final thrashing

‘There is great disappointment and bitterness because the boys have had a great run this season.’
Sport
22 hours ago

Doue dazzles as PSG humble Inter 5-0 to win Champions League final

Desire Doue scored twice to inspire Paris St Germain to their first European Cup triumph with an emphatic 5-0 win over Inter Milan in a totally ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. 'I’m not going to be ‘Mr I Apologise’ — Kagiso Rabada Cricket
  2. Zakithi Nene joins sub-44 seconds club with speedy victory in Nairobi Sport
  3. Aussies will definitely sledge Rabada, Markram believes Cricket
  4. James Moloi re-elected as Athletics SA president along with most of board Sport
  5. Real Madrid pay fee to sign Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool before Club World ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 02 June 2025
Israeli attack near aid-delivery point kills dozens in Gaza | REUTERS