‘Hand of Neymar’ earns Brazilian red card in potential last game for Santos

Neymar has spoken about the affect Diego Maradona had on his career after meeting him as a child but his bid to emulate the late Argentine great's “Hand of God” goal backfired on Sunday when he was sent off in what could be his last game for Santos.

With Santos and Botafogo locked at 0-0 heading into the last 15 minutes of their Brazilian league game, Neymar launched himself at a rebound in the penalty area and steered the ball into the net with his hand.

The Brazilian was quickly surrounded by furious Botafogo players before the referee flashed a second yellow card at the forward, cutting short his first start for the club since he made his return from injury last month.

Rubbing salt into the wound, Botafogo scored with four minutes left to secure a 1-0 victory.