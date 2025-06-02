PSG’s Dembele and Doue named Champions League players of the season

Paris St Germain striker Ousmane Dembele was named Champions League Player of the Season by Uefa on Sunday after his turnaround campaign ended with him playing a major role in his side winning the competition for the first time.

Dembele's teenage teammate Desire Doue was named Champions League young player of the season by European football's governing body.

Dembele struggled early in the campaign, dropped by coach Luis Enrique for a league phase game with Arsenal for disciplinary reasons, but the 28-year-old went on to score eight Champions League goals after his switch to a more central role.