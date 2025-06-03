Soccer

Broos urges Bafana newbies to grab their chance in friendlies

'I'm nearly 40 years in coaching and I’m 73. There has to be one moment where you have to stop,' says coach on his imminent retirement

03 June 2025 - 14:03
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Bafana Bafana players during a training session at The Ranch Hotel in Polokwane on Monday.
Image: Brian Rikhotso/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has urged the new players called up to his squad for this month's friendlies to grab the opportunity and impress him.

Bafana meet Tanzania on Friday (7.30pm) and Mozambique next week on Tuesday, both at at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. 

With Mamelodi Sundowns' players not called up as they are preparing for the Fifa Club World Cup, Broos named a number of new faces plus fringe players in need of game time in his squad. He said he will give all his new players an opportunity in the two games. 

“It is a great opportunity for the new players and also the young ones, there is no pressure. We are playing friendly matches, so the results are not that important,” Broos said in a press conference in Polokwane on Monday.

“From my side, I will give every player the same playing time. It is a bit difficult for goalkeepers, but even for them, we will try every keeper to play the same minutes and have a good camp.

“We will then make a good evaluation after the week. The performance is the most important thing, so surely we want to win the two games. But more important is the performance of the players — certainly the new ones.

“I will not put pressure on them; they just have to play their game and we will evaluate what we are going to do in the future.”

Broos reiterated he will retire after the 2026 Fifa World Cup, citing being tired of working daily. His contract with Bafana will end next year.

“I'm nearly 40 years in coaching and I’m 73. There has to be one moment where you have to stop,” he said.

Even with a Caf medal, Cardoso’s job surely now rests on World Cup showing

Eyebrow-raising decisions and omission of Zwane ramp up pressure after Champions League success and defeat
Sport
13 hours ago

“I will not die on the bench. Next year after the World Cup is finished [I will leave]. Since I was 19, I’ve been in football, first as a professional player and then as a coach.

“When I stop next year, I can be at home with my wife. You'll never know if I can be an adviser for South Africa or another team, but I don’t want to work every day any more.

“We will see next year; my focus is on [the World Cup qualifiers in] September and October. Hopefully we can qualify for the World Cup, and this is my focus.”

Among the new faces, Orlando Pirates' talented young striker or midfielder Simphiwe Selepe, 20, winger Mohau Nkota, 20, and centreback Mbekezeli Mbokazi, 19, will be looking to impress Broos.

Others include Sekhukhune United goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner; Samukelo Kabini, a 21-year-old left-back playing for Molde FK in Norway; TS Galaxy defender Khulumani Ndamane, Polokwane City midfielder Ndamulelo Maphangule, AmaZulu attacker Tshepang Moremi and Richards Bay forward Yanela Mbuthuma.

SowetanLIVE

