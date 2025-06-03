Former Spurs players back Postecoglou amid uncertain future

As Tottenham Hotspur ponder the fate of manager Ange Postecoglou, former players of the Premier League side have thrown their support behind the Australian and urged the club's ownership to stay the course.

Postecoglou guided Tottenham to Europa League victory last month, ending the club's 17-year trophy drought, but they also endured their worst domestic season for nearly half a century and finished 17th in the Premier League.

The 59-year-old said last month he remained unsure of his future, with reports in British media on Monday saying Tottenham are set to make their decision this week.

Former Swiss international Ramon Vega, who made 64 league appearances for Tottenham, said letting the Australian go would be one of the biggest mistakes the club could make.

“I find it incredibly disrespectful to even think about sacking Ange Postecoglou,” Vega said on social media on Monday.