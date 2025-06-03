Soccer

VAR is coming: Gayton McKenzie tells parliament how department will pay

Written response to parliamentary portfolio committee details costs and latest developments

03 June 2025 - 11:31
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton Mckenzie during the Nedbank Cup final between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on May 10.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

In the most concrete commitment given to establishing video assistant referee (VAR) in South Africa yet, the department of sport has detailed how it will pay for the long-awaited instalment that was promised by minister Gayton McKenzie.

On a question posed by the parliamentary portfolio committee and its member, Rise Mzansi chief organiser and MP Makashule Gana, the sports department explained in a written response it has set aside R90m in its budget for the establishment of VAR.

Five written questions were posed:

  • whether the total cost of VAR to the professional football has been established;
  • which companies or suppliers have expressed an interest in providing the technology;
  • “whether the technology extends to goal line technology”;
  • how the South African Football Association (Safa) “responded to the pronouncement of the VAR system”; and
  • “who will be responsible for the maintenance”.

 

In its response, the department of sport said: “The process to procure the system and all related details has not yet commenced between the department and Safa.

“However, a proposal evaluation committee is being put together and they will evaluate the proposals that were submitted to Safa, most likely in early June.

“The department is still to engage further with Safa, agree on all matters related to this system and then enter into an agreement to implement the VAR system.

“The maintenance of the system is yet to be determined and this will be contained in the memorandum of agreement, once finalised.

Gayton McKenzie promises VAR implementation in April

‘Our soccer is great, but it can be much greater with VAR. We are moving with times.’
Sport
2 months ago

“Safa has received about a dozen proposals but they have not been evaluated as yet.

“The full details of the system and its operations are yet to be finalised. However, it is envisaged that this will include goal line technology.”

The department’s response was presented as Safa briefed the sports committee on its 2023-24 annual report.

McKenzie has promised VAR will be implemented in the Premier Soccer League by the coming season, which starts in August.

