The executive of the South African Football Association (Safa) is on Tuesday appearing before the parliamentary committee for sport, arts and culture to account for its latest audited financial statements.
Safa will also be expected to answer questions about the organisation's governance, provide an update on video assistant referee implementation, give comment on allegations levelled against the president and CEO Danny Jordaan and Safa’s inability to pay salaries timeously.
WATCH LIVE | Safa in parliament to account for graft allegations against Danny Jordaan, financial statements
