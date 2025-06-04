Soccer

Banyana’s morale boosted for Wafcon by winning all their preparation games

‘We’ve played Malawi, Botswana and Zambia, who are all going to Wafcon, so I think we’ve prepared well’

04 June 2025 - 18:36
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Karabo Dhlamini and her Banyana Banyana teammates celebrate winning their 2025 Three Nations Challenge match against Zambia at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Tuesday.
Karabo Dhlamini and her Banyana Banyana teammates celebrate winning their 2025 Three Nations Challenge match against Zambia at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Tuesday.
Image: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

Winning all their preparatory matches before the defence of their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title in July has left Banyana Banyana encouraged and confident.

South Africa beat Zambia 2-0 in their Three Nations Challenge friendly at Lucas Moripe Stadium in their last warm-up before departing for the finals in Morocco.

The Wafcon runs from July 5 to 26. Banyana open their tournament against Ghana at Honor Stadium in Oujda on July 7.

“We've played against Malawi, Botswana and Zambia, who are all going to Wafcon, so I think we've prepared well for the tournament,” Banyana left-back Bongeka Gamede said.

“We will be ready. The results we got from these games will build our momentum.”

Beating Zambia saw Banyana lift the Three Nations Challenge trophy, having won 3-2 against Botswana last Wednesday. The friendly challenge was aimed at helping South Africa, Botswana and Zambia prepare for Wafcon.

“Winning this [Three Nations Challenge] has boosted our confidence but we know the Wafcon will be tough,” right-back Lebogang Ramalepe, the player of the match against Zambia, said.

“Our mentality needs to be sharp. One thing I think we must still improve on is scoring. Also, we must emphasise having that spirit to fight for one another.”

Gamede and Jermaine Seoposenwe netted the goals against Zambia.

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is also convinced her side are on the right path in preparing for Wafcon, though she insists they won't take any team for granted in Morocco.

“This [winning the Three Nations] just shows we're on the right track but there's still work to be done; we need to improve the finer details in certain moments,” Ellis said.

“We must not underestimate anyone at Wafcon. Everybody has improved on the continent and everybody has played international friendlies.

“We will respect all of them but we don't fear them.”

Banyana's perfect record in friendlies this year

  • February 22: won 1-0 vs Lesotho
  • February 24: won 2-0 vs Lesotho
  • April 5: won 3-0 vs Malawi
  • April 8: won 2-1 vs Malawi
  • May 28: won 3-2 vs Botswana
  • Tuesday: won 2-0 vs Zambia 

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

We’ll wait and see: Jordaan dribbles parliament on fourth term at Safa

President indicated after he was elected in 2022 he would step down after completing present term.
Sport
1 day ago

Banyana made to sweat by Botswana in Wafcon warm-up friendly

Veteran midfielder Refiloe Jane started, making her return to the team after more than a year.
Sport
1 week ago

‘Class is permanent’: Banyana coach Ellis as Refiloe Jane makes timely return ahead of Wafcon

Jane recently made a comeback after she recovered from a career-threatening injury of more than a year
Sport
1 week ago

‘There was no other way, I had to do what was needed’: Lerato Chabangu on his journey to recovery

The former Sundowns and Swallows star is getting his life back on track in a rehab centre.
Sport
7 hours ago

VAR is coming: Gayton McKenzie tells parliament how department will pay

Written response to parliamentary portfolio committee details costs and latest developments.
Sport
1 day ago

Khumalo pleasantly surprised as hastily arranged Cosafa squad takes shape

Bafana ‘B’ open their tournament against Mozambique at Free State Stadium on Wednesday.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. We’ll wait and see: Jordaan dribbles parliament on fourth term at Safa Soccer
  2. POLL | Should coach Cardoso be fired after Sundowns' loss in the Champions ... Soccer
  3. ‘There was no other way, I had to do what was needed’: Lerato Chabangu on his ... Soccer
  4. VAR is coming: Gayton McKenzie tells parliament how department will pay Soccer
  5. Jordaan promises MPs ‘accountability’ as Tseka named as culprit for Bafana ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Families torn apart as Nigeria's flood death toll rises | REUTERS
What are rare earth elements and why are they important? | REUTERS