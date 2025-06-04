Banyana’s morale boosted for Wafcon by winning all their preparation games

Winning all their preparatory matches before the defence of their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title in July has left Banyana Banyana encouraged and confident.
South Africa beat Zambia 2-0 in their Three Nations Challenge friendly at Lucas Moripe Stadium in their last warm-up before departing for the finals in Morocco.
The Wafcon runs from July 5 to 26. Banyana open their tournament against Ghana at Honor Stadium in Oujda on July 7.
“We've played against Malawi, Botswana and Zambia, who are all going to Wafcon, so I think we've prepared well for the tournament,” Banyana left-back Bongeka Gamede said.
“We will be ready. The results we got from these games will build our momentum.”
Image: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix
Beating Zambia saw Banyana lift the Three Nations Challenge trophy, having won 3-2 against Botswana last Wednesday. The friendly challenge was aimed at helping South Africa, Botswana and Zambia prepare for Wafcon.
“Winning this [Three Nations Challenge] has boosted our confidence but we know the Wafcon will be tough,” right-back Lebogang Ramalepe, the player of the match against Zambia, said.
“Our mentality needs to be sharp. One thing I think we must still improve on is scoring. Also, we must emphasise having that spirit to fight for one another.”
Gamede and Jermaine Seoposenwe netted the goals against Zambia.
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is also convinced her side are on the right path in preparing for Wafcon, though she insists they won't take any team for granted in Morocco.
“This [winning the Three Nations] just shows we're on the right track but there's still work to be done; we need to improve the finer details in certain moments,” Ellis said.
“We must not underestimate anyone at Wafcon. Everybody has improved on the continent and everybody has played international friendlies.
“We will respect all of them but we don't fear them.”
Banyana's perfect record in friendlies this year
SowetanLIVE
