Inzaghi leaves Inter after Champions League final thrashing
Italian giants seek new manager before Club World Cup, Inzaghi linked with Al-Hilal in Saudi Pro League
Simone Inzaghi has left his position as manager of Inter Milan, the Serie A club said on Tuesday, after a humiliating 5-0 loss in the Champions League final against Paris St Germain capped a trophyless season.
Inter suffered a dismal end to their campaign with Saturday's thrashing in Munich coming after they finished second in Serie A, one point behind champions Napoli, and were knocked out in the Coppa Italia semifinals 4—1 on aggregate by city rivals AC Milan.
Inter face a race against time to appoint a new manager before the Club World Cup, with their campaign getting under way against Mexican side Monterrey on June 17.
“The time has come for me to say goodbye to this club after a four-year journey, during which I gave everything,” Inzaghi said in a separate statement.
BREAKING: Sky Italy: Simone Inzaghi to leave Inter Milan and become head coach of Al-Hilal 🚨 pic.twitter.com/2wD5W5hQ9O— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 3, 2025
Inzaghi won six trophies at Inter: one Serie A title, two Coppa Italia triumphs and three Italian Super Cups.
“I want to dedicate one last word to the millions of Nerazzurri (Inter) fans who cheered me on, cried and suffered in difficult moments and laughed and celebrated in the six triumphs we experienced together,” he added.
“I will never forget you.”
Italian media reported that Inzaghi will join Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal and will lead them in the Club World Cup in the US.
Inter confirmed that the decision for Inzaghi to leave the club was taken by mutual agreement earlier in the day.
“I would like to thank Simone Inzaghi for the work done, for the passion shown and also for the sincerity in today's discussion, which led to the common decision to separate our paths,” club president Giuseppe Marotta said.
La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Como’s Cesc Fabregas and Olympique de Marseille’s Roberto De Zerbi are potential candidates to replace Inzaghi at Inter.
Several managers have left their clubs since the Serie A season wrapped up.
Marco Baroni left Lazio after leading the club to a disappointing seventh-placed finish, paving the way for Maurizio Sarri's return a year after resigning.
Atalanta are also searching for a new coach after Gian Piero Gasperini confirmed his departure on Saturday.
Massimiliano Allegri returned as AC Milan coach for a second stint on Friday after the club sacked Sergio Conceicao after a season that saw them fail to qualify for any European competition.
