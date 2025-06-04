Inzaghi leaves Inter after Champions League final thrashing

Simone Inzaghi has left his position as manager of Inter Milan, the Serie A club said on Tuesday, after a humiliating 5-0 loss in the Champions League final against Paris St Germain capped a trophyless season.

Inter suffered a dismal end to their campaign with Saturday's thrashing in Munich coming after they finished second in Serie A, one point behind champions Napoli, and were knocked out in the Coppa Italia semifinals 4—1 on aggregate by city rivals AC Milan.

Inter face a race against time to appoint a new manager before the Club World Cup, with their campaign getting under way against Mexican side Monterrey on June 17.

“The time has come for me to say goodbye to this club after a four-year journey, during which I gave everything,” Inzaghi said in a separate statement.