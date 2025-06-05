Basadien and Sibisi will captain young Bafana in friendlies

Stellenbosch FC fullback Fawaaz Basadien and Orlando Pirates centreback Nkosinathi Sibisi will share the captaincy duties for Bafana Bafana in their friendlies against Tanzania and Mozambique.

South Africa meet Tanzania at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday, then Mozambique at the same venue on Tuesday (both 7.30pm).

Broos announced on Thursday Basadien will wear the armband in the first of those games and Sibisi in the second.

The coach explained earlier this week why he thought Sibisi has such strong leadership qualities for his Bafana squad that boasts many new faces.

There are no Mamelodi Sundowns players in the squad as they have earned a few days’ rest from their Caf Champions League second leg (3-2 aggregate) defeat against Pyramids FC in Cairo on Sunday and begin preparations for the Fifa Club World Cup that starts in the US on June 14.