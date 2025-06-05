Basadien and Sibisi will captain young Bafana in friendlies
Broos not concerned with fatigue of his nine-player Orlando Pirates contingent after demanding season
Stellenbosch FC fullback Fawaaz Basadien and Orlando Pirates centreback Nkosinathi Sibisi will share the captaincy duties for Bafana Bafana in their friendlies against Tanzania and Mozambique.
South Africa meet Tanzania at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday, then Mozambique at the same venue on Tuesday (both 7.30pm).
Broos announced on Thursday Basadien will wear the armband in the first of those games and Sibisi in the second.
The coach explained earlier this week why he thought Sibisi has such strong leadership qualities for his Bafana squad that boasts many new faces.
There are no Mamelodi Sundowns players in the squad as they have earned a few days’ rest from their Caf Champions League second leg (3-2 aggregate) defeat against Pyramids FC in Cairo on Sunday and begin preparations for the Fifa Club World Cup that starts in the US on June 14.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos in a press conference in Polokwane on on Mondya. - Nhluko Media Group
Broos has used that as an opportunity to include some of the bright young emerging stars from the Pirates who also reached the semifinals of the Champions League and a host of other new faces as the coach casts his net wide for more talent and depth.
With Sundowns goalkeeper and Bafana captain Ronwen Williams not in Polokwane, Broos has picked Sibisi — a long-time member of his squad — as one of the players take the armband, a smart move given his familiarity with the nine Buccaneers players in the squad.
“It was a little bit of searching but I think with Sibisi we have a good captain,” the Belgian said.
“He is an experienced player who has been with Bafana Bafana since I have been here, from the first game.
“[It was about] his experience as an older player, he is a guy who has the respect of everybody so I think he’s a good one to replace Ronwen.”
Pirates' players in the 23-player squad include some of 20-something emerging stars who played such an exciting role in the Bucs’ run to the Champions League, runners-up place in the Premiership and MTN8 trophy this past season under coach Jose Riveiro, who has left the team to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly.
Among these are talented young striker or midfielder Simphiwe Selepe, 20, winger Mohau Nkota, 20, and centreback Mbekezeli Mbokazi, 19.
Bucs, though, more than the other side represented in the Bafana squad, played a lot of matches in 2023-24. Broos was asked if he is concerned about fatigue from his Pirates contingent.
“At the end of the season all the players [from all the clubs] had a very difficult season with many games. Some players more than others and when you take the Pirates players, there are nine in my squad.
“But they are professionals. And I [believe] that players are always very happy to come [to Bafana camps]. And when you are happy and motivated then you forget the fatigue.
“But I can understand it and we will take that fatigue into account when we train.”
Other new faces in Broos’s squad Pirates' in-form right-back Deano van Rooyen, Sekhukhune United goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner and Samukelo Kabini, a 21-year-old left-back playing for Molde FK in Norway.
More players he can run the rule over are TS Galaxy defender Khulumani Ndamane, Polokwane City midfielder Ndamulelo Maphangule, AmaZulu attacker Tshepang Moremi and Richards Bay forward Yanela Mbuthuma.
Among fringe national players who could do with game time are goalkeepers Ricardo Goss and Sipho Chaine, Nyiko Mobbie, Thabo Moloisane, Fawaaz Basadien, Luke le Roux, Oswin Appollis, Sinoxolo Kwayiba and Patrick Maswanganyi.
Broos has said he will try to give all 23 players a run in the two friendlies.