‘Humiliated’ Kadodia awaits PSL to confirm Durban City’s promotion
‘We’ve not received any communication from them whatsoever,’ says chair of KZN team
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
After the protests against Durban City were dismissed on Monday and the club officially promoted to the Betway Premiership, chair Farook Kadodia says he has never endured such humiliation in his administrative career as being denied the trophy in the final day.
City are finally the official champions of the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) after an arbitration dismissed two cases against them.
The trophy and prize money were not presented to the Durban club after they clinched the title in the final game with a 1-0 win against Cape Town Spurs at Athlone Stadium on May 18 that also relegated their opposition.
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) said then a trophy would not be presented pending cases brought by JDR Stars and Spurs over the alleged improper registration of winger Saziso Magawana by the KwaZulu-Natal team.
PSL announces new promotion playoff dates
“We were denied the opportunity of celebrating and showing everybody we won the league fairly,” Kadodia told Sowetan on Wednesday.
“There was no trophy handover, no medals — players worked hard the whole year and were denied that opportunity.
“[On] the arbitration award, we were very confident the player was registered correctly and that's why we played him for 27 matches. If we had any doubt about the player, we wouldn't have played.
“We are happy [but] now we are waiting for the PSL to recognise our promotion. We've not received any communication from them whatsoever. Once that comes in, I will make a different statement.”
Protests against Durban City dismissed, KZN team officially promoted
