Soccer

PSL announces new promotion playoff dates

Matches were put on hold pending eligibility case involving Durban City and a Cape Town City protest

05 June 2025 - 09:19
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Pogiso Makhoye, coach of Orbit College FC.
Image: Philip Maeta

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed the new dates for the promotion playoffs with Casric Stars to face Orbit College in the first match at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, on June 11.

The playoffs were set to kick off towards the end of May, with two Motsepe Foundation Championships (MFC) clubs, Orbit and Casric, who finished second and third, to compete against Cape Town City, who finished 15th in the Betway Premiership.

However they were put on hold pending JDR Stars and Cape Town Spurs' cases against MFC winners Durban City after they protested against the eligibility of Saziso Magawana, which have since been dismissed by a PSL disciplinary committee and at arbitration.

Protests against Durban City dismissed, KZN team officially promoted

Court challenges could derail finality of the matter, while Cape Town City challenge also holds up playoffs.
Sport
2 days ago

Cape Town City also lodged a formal objection with the PSL after its decision to resume a match between SuperSport United and Golden Arrows in the second half, three months after it was called off.

However, the Citizens apparently lost the arbitration on Wednesday with the league now confirming the fixtures.

City play their first match against Casric at Cape Town Stadium on June 14 before visiting Orbit at Olympia Park, outside Rustenburg, on June 18.

Playoffs fixtures

All 3pm

  • June 11: Casric Stars v Orbit College, Solomon Mahlangu Stadium
  • June 14: Cape Town City v Casric Stars, Cape Town Stadium
  • June 18: Orbit College v Cape Town City, Olympia Stadium
  • June 21: Orbit College v Casric Stars, Olympia Stadium
  • June 25: Casric Stars v Cape Town City, Solomon Mahlangu Stadium
  • June 28: Cape Town City v Orbit College, Cape Town Stadium

SowetanLIVE

