Bafana Bafana were held to a 0-0 draw by Tanzania during their dull international friendly at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday night.
Bafana coach Hugo Broos said the result in this match is not important but they will have to give an improved performance when they host Mozambique at the same venue on Tuesday.
It was a match of few notable moments where Broos gave opportunities to Ricardo Goss, Deano van Rooyen, Thabo Moloisane, Kulumane Ndamane, Fawaaz Basadien, Simphiwe Selepe, Tshepang Moremi and Ashley Cupido in the starting line-up.
Some of the Bafana players ordinarily would not have been considered but they benefited from the absence of their Mamelodi Sundowns counterparts who leave at the weekend for the Fifa Club World Cup in the US.
Broos left Sipho Chaine, Nyiko Mobbie, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Luke le Roux and Relebohile Mofokeng, who have been with the team in the recent past, to provide options in the second half.
Bafana and Tanzania in dull goalless draw
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
Bafana Bafana were held to a 0-0 draw by Tanzania during their dull international friendly at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday night.
Bafana coach Hugo Broos said the result in this match is not important but they will have to give an improved performance when they host Mozambique at the same venue on Tuesday.
It was a match of few notable moments where Broos gave opportunities to Ricardo Goss, Deano van Rooyen, Thabo Moloisane, Kulumane Ndamane, Fawaaz Basadien, Simphiwe Selepe, Tshepang Moremi and Ashley Cupido in the starting line-up.
Some of the Bafana players ordinarily would not have been considered but they benefited from the absence of their Mamelodi Sundowns counterparts who leave at the weekend for the Fifa Club World Cup in the US.
Broos left Sipho Chaine, Nyiko Mobbie, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Luke le Roux and Relebohile Mofokeng, who have been with the team in the recent past, to provide options in the second half.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | What went wrong for Sundowns in the Champions League final?
Inexperienced goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner, who replaced Goss after 64 minutes, Yanela Mbuthuma, Samukele Kabini, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Meshack Maphangule, Sinoxolo Kwayiba and Mohau Nkota were left on the bench.
For Kaizer Chiefs supporters, their focus was on the exciting Taifa Stars midfielder Feisal Salum who is heavily linked with a move to Naturena during the off-season.
It was an uninspiring first half with two notable shots at goal from South Africa and one from Tanzania as both players lacked chemistry in chilly conditions in Polokwane.
The first real chance of the second half was from debutant Moremi who forced a good diving save from Tanzania goalkeeper Yakuob Suleiman shortly before the hour mark.
The later stages of the second half were characterised by numerous changes but those players who entered the fray could not influence this match to have a different outcome as they settled for a share of the spoils.
READ MORE
MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Champions League final defeat has left Sundowns at a crossroads
‘There was no other way, I had to do what was needed’: Lerato Chabangu on his journey to recovery
Even with a Caf medal, Cardoso’s job surely now rests on World Cup showing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos