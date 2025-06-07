Soccer

Bafana B side overcome Zimbabwe to keep hope for semifinals of Cosafa Cup alive

07 June 2025 - 17:27 By SPORTS REPORTER
Boitumelo Radiopane of South Africa and Andrew Mbeba of Zimbabawe during the COSAFA Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe at Toyota Stadium on June 07, 2025.
Image: Charlz Lombard/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana ‘B’ team defeated their neighbours Zimbabwe 2-0 to register their first win of the 2025 Cosafa Cup under way in Bloemfontein.

South Africa scored a goal in each half during the Group A’s match at Free State Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Orlando Pirates star Kabelo Dlamini scored a penalty five minutes before the halftime break while SuperSport United’s young defender Ime Okon found the back of the net through an impressive header on 78 minutes.

Bafana needed to win the match to place themselves in a better position to proceed to the next round of the tournament.

The Vela Khumalo-coached outfit started their participation this year with a disappointing 1-0 loss to Mozambique, who are top of the pool by four points after their second outing ended in a draw with Mauritius.

South Africa are now second in Group A while Mauritius are third with two points as Zimbabwe find themselves at the foot of the table with just a single point next to their name.

Khumalo's men displayed a good performance and created tons of opportunities, which were either not used or well defended by their opponents.

There were excellent performances from players such as Boitumelo Radiopane, Masindi Nemtajela, who is heavily linked with a move to Pirates, Man of the Match Kamogelo Sebelebele, Siphesihle Mkhize and Gape Moralo.

Nemtajela won the penalty that saw the hosts score their first goal of the competition this year.

The Marumo Gallants forward gave the Zimbabweans defenders a tough time and combined well with Radiopane.

Okon’s goal came from a well-taken free kick by Moralo. Bafana will hope to give  another solid display when they face Mauritius in the last match of the group stages at Seisa Ramabodu Stadium in Bloemfontein at 3pm on Tuesday.

Only the winners of the group will proceed to the semifinals.

READ MORE

Bafana coach Hugo Broos happy with performances of newcomers in draw with Tanzania

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was satisfied with the performances of some of the new players during the 0-0 international friendly draw with ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Bafana and Tanzania in dull goalless draw

Bafana Bafana were held to a 0-0 draw by Tanzania during their dull international friendly at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday ...
Sport
1 day ago

Taifa Stars who could trouble Bafana

Having lost their previous three matches, Tanzania will be eager to snap their winless streak when they meet Bafana Bafana in a friendly at Peter ...
Sport
1 day ago
