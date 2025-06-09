Soccer

Emotional Ronaldo rejoices in Portugal winning Nations League

‘I have many titles with clubs, but nothing is better than winning for Portugal’

09 June 2025 - 08:46 By Peter Hall
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal lifts the Uefa Nations League trophy after his team's victory in the final against Spain at Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday night.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo shed tears of joy as they won their second Nations League title on Sunday, insisting that winning trophies with his country beats all club honours.

Ronaldo's 138th international goal in the second half took the final to penalties after a 2-2 draw with Spain, with the substituted 40-year-old forward looking on from the sidelines as Portugal netted all five spot kicks to claim the title.

The triumph, which left the five-time Champions League winner in tears, was Ronaldo's third on the international stage, accompanying his 2016 European Championship and 2019 Nations League winners' medals.

“What a joy,” Ronaldo told Sport TV. “First of all for this generation, which deserved a title of this magnitude, for our families. My children came here, my wife, my brother, my friends.

“Winning for Portugal is always special. I have many titles with clubs, but nothing is better than winning for Portugal. It's tears. It's duty done and a lot of joy.

“When you talk about Portugal it is always a special feeling. Being captain of this generation is a source of pride. Winning a title is always the pinnacle in a national team.”

Ronaldo's future playing club football in Saudi Arabia remains uncertain. He said last week he did not plan to play at the Club World Cup in the US, which starts later this month, despite being courted by clubs taking part in the 32-team tournament.

The Al-Nassr forward said he had several offers from other teams to play in the US, while his side's sporting director, Fernando Hierro said last month they were negotiating with Ronaldo over a contract extension but faced competition from clubs eager to sign the five-times Ballon d’Or winner.

For now, however, he is only focused on celebrating his latest triumph, having played in the final with an injury.

“It's beautiful,” he added. “It's for our nation. We are a small people, but with a very big ambition.

“The future is short term. Now is the time to rest well. I had the injury and that was the maximum, the maximum. I pushed, because for the national team you have to push.”

Portugal picked up their second Nations League title with the 5-3 on penalties victory.

Alvaro Morata's miss proved costly for Spain as Ruben Neves struck the winning spot-kick to spark wild scenes of celebration.

Spain's exhilarating 5-4 victory over France in Thursday's semifinal ensured Luis de la Fuente’s side had continued an unbeaten run that stretched back to March 2023 coming into Sunday's showpiece final in Munich.

They appeared on course for yet another trophy, on the back last year's European Championship triumph, as Martin Zubimendi tapped home his second international goal in the 21st minute.

The holders’ lead did not last long, however, as flying Portugal full-back Nuno Mendes slotted home the equaliser after good work from Ronaldo in the build up.

A sublime pass from midfielder Pedri helped Mikel Oyarzabal, who netted the winner against England in last year's European Championship final, restore Spain’s lead before the break.

The tussle between the Iberian neighbours was billed as a clash between old and new — 40-year-old and five-times Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo and Spain’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

While Yamal, among the favourites to take home one of the most prestigious individual awards this year, struggled to make inroads, Ronaldo pounced on his chance, firing Portugal level from close range just past the hour mark.

Ronaldo went off injured late on and neither side could find a winner in extra time, with the game going to a shoot-out and Portugal netting all five of their penalties to claim the trophy. 

Reuters

