Satisfied Broos to start with changed Bafana XI against Mozambique

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was impressed with the new face in their 0-0 friendly draw against Tanzania at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday, revealing he will field a different team when South host Mozambique at the same venue on Tuesday (7.30pm).
Bafana's starting XI against Tanzania had several debutants, including the Orlando Pirates duo of Deano van Rooyen and Simphiwe Selepe, Ashley Cupido of Stellenbosch FC, Tshepang Moremi of AmaZulu and Khulumani Ndamane of TS Galaxy, who was voted man-of-the-match.
"As far as I can remember, there were no chances for Tanzania. I couldn’t ask for more, I am happy with the performance of some players,” Broos said.
The Bafana coach suggested there was room for improvement for some of the players. He stressed, though, he was not going to put be critical on anyone as the purpose of this month's friendlies was to introduce players to the national team in a non-pressure environment.
"There were others, it could have been better but it was for the first time [in the national team for many players] and I can’t be hard on them because the discipline was there. In the first half it was there but the structure was a bit out of the team in the second half.
"I saw what I wanted to see and that is the most important thing.”
The Bafana coach confirmed that the players who started off the bench on Friday will start against Mozambique.
Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine is certain to start in goal, while his Bucs teammates Nkosinathi Sibisi and newcomer Mbekezeli Mbokazi are expected to be fielded at centreback, with the former confirmed as the captain for the match.
"So, for once, you’ll probably know the starting line-up ahead of time, it will be the players who were on the bench. It’s that simple,” Broos said.
With no Mamelodi Sundowns players in his squad as they departed on Sunday for the Club World Cup in the US that starts on July 14, Broos has used this month's friendlies to cast his net wide for talent and introduce new players to add to his depth of players to call on in future.
Bafana have four important World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Nigeria to play in September and October as they complete their campaign in Group C, which they lead.
Broos' team will also compete in the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco in December and January.
