Bafana through by a whisker to Cosafa Cup semis after Mauritius draw
10 June 2025 - 17:17
Bafana Bafana qualified for the semifinals of the Cosafa Cup despite drawing 0-0 against Mauritius at Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.
Bafana went through with the help of Zimbabwe beating Mozambique 3-1 in the other Group A game played at Free State Stadium.
Three teams — South Africa, Zimbabwe and Mozambique — finished on four points, but Vela Khumalo's side went through on +1 goal difference, one ahead of Zimbabwe who finished on +0.
Bafana will know later on Wednesday who they will face in Friday's semifinals.
The final for this year's tournament will be played at Free State Stadium on Sunday.
