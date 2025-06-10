Soccer

Bafana through by a whisker to Cosafa Cup semis after Mauritius draw

10 June 2025 - 17:17
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
South Africa's Puso Ditenjane challenges Yannick Aristide of Mauritius in their Cosafa Cup group match at Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.
Image: Charlé Lombard/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana qualified for the semifinals of the Cosafa Cup despite drawing 0-0 against Mauritius at Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

Bafana went through with the help of Zimbabwe beating Mozambique 3-1 in the other Group A game played at Free State Stadium.

Three teams — South Africa, Zimbabwe and Mozambique — finished on four points, but Vela Khumalo's side went through on +1 goal difference, one ahead of Zimbabwe who finished on +0.

Bafana will know later on Wednesday who they will face in Friday's semifinals.

The final for this year's tournament will be played at Free State Stadium on Sunday. 

