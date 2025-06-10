Broos’ young Bafana see off Mozambique in Polokwane

Bafana Bafana delivered a satisfactory performance to beat Mozambique 2-0 in their friendly in a freezing Polokwane on Tuesday night, making it a mission accomplished for coach Hugo Broos as almost all the new faces he selected for this camp came to the party.

After drawing 0-0 against Tanzania in the first of this month's two friendlies on Friday, Broos' young Bafana were out to get a win to prove they can perform without Mamelodi Sundowns' players, who were not selected because of the club leaving for the US to play in the Club World Cup.

Newcomers in the squad like Mohau Nkota; Ashley Cupido, the scorer of the 70th-minute second goal on Tuesday, and Mbekezeli Mbokazi put in solid shifts, giving Broos options and depth in selection options for the future.