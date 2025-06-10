Soccer

Broos’ young Bafana see off Mozambique in Polokwane

Goals from Sinoxolo Kwayiba and Ashley Cupido give national team a comfortable victory

10 June 2025 - 21:59 By Sihle Ndebele at Peter Mokaba Stadium
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ashley Cupido celebrates his goal for Bafana Bafana in their international friendly win against Mozambique at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Tuesday night.
Ashley Cupido celebrates his goal for Bafana Bafana in their international friendly win against Mozambique at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Tuesday night.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana delivered a satisfactory performance to beat Mozambique 2-0 in their friendly in a freezing Polokwane on Tuesday night, making it a mission accomplished for coach Hugo Broos as almost all the new faces he selected for this camp came to the party.

After drawing 0-0 against Tanzania in the first of this month's two friendlies on Friday, Broos' young Bafana were out to get a win to prove they can perform without Mamelodi Sundowns' players, who were not selected because of the club leaving for the US to play in the Club World Cup.

Newcomers in the squad like Mohau Nkota; Ashley Cupido, the scorer of the 70th-minute second goal on Tuesday, and Mbekezeli Mbokazi put in solid shifts, giving Broos options and depth in selection options for the future.

Chippa United's Sinoxolo Kwayiba provided the 47th-minute opener at Peter Mokaba Stadium. 

South Africa were all over the Mambas from the first whistle, creating a series of clear-cut chances in quick succession. It was the visitors' 28-year-old Mozambique goalkeeper Ivane Urrubal who made sure Bafana did not find the back of the net in the first half, producing seven excellent saves.

Orlando Pirates' "Cocomelons", Relebohile Mofokeng and Nkota, were the recipients of South Africa's first chances inside the first minute but Urrubal was equal to the task. The keeper denied Mofokeng again 10 minutes later in a one-vs-one situation, using a trailing leg to thwart his goal-bound effort.

Kwayiba is another Bafana player who was hard done by Urrubal's brilliance in the opening 45 minutes, where Mozambique never made a box entry. Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, who would be replaced by newcomer Renaldo Leaner in the 67th minute, was like a man on holiday throughout the first half.

The first period had a few stoppages, the longest coming when Bafana right-back Nyiko Mobbie collided with Mozambique left-back Edmilson Dove, whose contract with Kaizer Chiefs ends this month. Mobbie had to soldier on until the 76th minute after suffering a head injury, before being replaced by Deano van Rooyen.

After such a dominant first-half display, though without scoring, it fell to Bafana's first attempt of the second half from a set-piece for Urrubal to be beaten, courtesy of Kwayiba's header. The Chippa midfielder rose smartly to head home Nkota's corner.

Cupido, who replaced Yanela Mbuthuma in the 67th, put the game to bed with a delightful finish just three minutes after entering the fray, collected and finishing a loose ball after Dove's error.

READ MORE:

Bafana B through by a whisker to Cosafa Cup semis after Mauritius draw

Bafana went through with the help of Zimbabwe beating Mozambique 3-1 in the other Group A game.
Sport
4 hours ago

Ronwen Williams confident Sundowns can get out of group at Club World Cup

The Brazilians are in Group F with Ulsan FC from South Korea, Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense.
Sport
9 hours ago

Satisfied Broos to start with changed Bafana XI against Mozambique

‘The players who were on the bench’ against Tanzania will start in the second game, says coach.
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana coach Hugo Broos happy with performances of newcomers in draw with Tanzania

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was satisfied with the performances of some of the new players during the 0-0 international friendly draw with ...
Sport
3 days ago

Bafana and Tanzania in dull goalless draw

Bafana Bafana were held to a 0-0 draw by Tanzania during their dull international friendly at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Sabalenka faces backlash after comments on French Open defeat to Gauff Sport
  2. ‘It was under control,’ says Dijana on another epic Comrades clash with Wiersma Sport
  3. This win is for Americans who look like me, says French Open champion Gauff Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Kolisi gets Bok captaincy off to winning start Sport
  5. Dijana says he conquered ‘the devil’ to win 2025 Comrades Sport

Latest Videos

Phumelele Cafu SHOCKS Japan - Defeating Kosei Tanaka | FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE: Crime scene after Austria school shooting