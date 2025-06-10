“As Mamelodi Sundowns there is always another opportunity and it does not get any bigger than this. We can’t be mourning for too long; we have to be up for it because this is probably the biggest club competition.
“When we returned to training last week, you could see the energy and spark was back and those five days were good for us.
“It would have been perfect to wrap up the Champions League and go to the Club World Cup as continental champions. We could have gone with confidence — but now we have to dig deep.
“It was probably the hardest defeat of my career and for the team, because of how much we sacrificed and how hard we worked to get there. We said we would go all the way and do it, but now we have to go back [to the drawing board] again.
“We have to lift ourselves. No-one is going to do it for us.
“While people are on holidays, we are on another flight. That is how amazing it is to be part of Sundowns, because they are always looking at the next tournament.”
Ronwen Williams confident Sundowns can get out of group at Club World Cup
The team is looking towards the next tournament, says goalkeeper
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
In a strong statement of intent, Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams believes they have what it takes to get out of their group at the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup in the US.
The Brazilians are in Group F with Ulsan HD from South Korea, Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense from Brazil, with matches taking place in Orlando, Cincinnati and Miami respectively in the new format of the Club World Cup, which has been expanded from seven to 32 teams.
Williams and his men start their campaign with a tricky clash against Ulsan at Inter & Co Stadium next week on Wednesday, where they will be looking for a good start before clashes against tougher Borussia and Fluminense.
“We believe we have enough to get out of the group, which will be huge for the club,” Williams said.
“When you look at the group, there are big names out there and it is going to be tough — but we believe we can get out of it. We want to show people who Sundowns are at the competition.”
Sundowns travelled to the US on the back of the Caf Champions League final loss to Egyptian side Pyramids FC. Williams said the Tshwane giants have put that disappointment behind them.
“We have used the recent few days of rest to reflect on the Champions League loss through our chats. Most important was to stay away from each other, because we played many games and travelled a lot this season.
“The past five days away from each other helped us to re-energise and get the spark back. It was devastating to take that defeat, but we have to go again.
“As Mamelodi Sundowns there is always another opportunity and it does not get any bigger than this. We can’t be mourning for too long; we have to be up for it because this is probably the biggest club competition.
“When we returned to training last week, you could see the energy and spark was back and those five days were good for us.
“It would have been perfect to wrap up the Champions League and go to the Club World Cup as continental champions. We could have gone with confidence — but now we have to dig deep.
“It was probably the hardest defeat of my career and for the team, because of how much we sacrificed and how hard we worked to get there. We said we would go all the way and do it, but now we have to go back [to the drawing board] again.
“We have to lift ourselves. No-one is going to do it for us.
“While people are on holidays, we are on another flight. That is how amazing it is to be part of Sundowns, because they are always looking at the next tournament.”
READ MORE:
Satisfied Broos to start with changed Bafana XI against Mozambique
Bafana B side overcome Zimbabwe to keep hope for semifinals of Cosafa Cup alive
Bafana coach Hugo Broos happy with performances of newcomers in draw with Tanzania
Bafana and Tanzania in dull goalless draw
MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Champions League final defeat has left Sundowns at a crossroads
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos