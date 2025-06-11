Brazil, Ecuador, Australia qualify for 2026 World Cup finals

Brazil and Ecuador secured their spots at the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday, taking the second and third of South America's six automatic qualifying berths after champions Argentina booked their ticket in March.

In the Asian zone, Australia sealed qualification with a win against Saudi Arabia.

Brazil beat Paraguay 1-0 while Ecuador drew 0-0 with Peru as both teams climbed to 25 points with two matches to play, beyond the reach of Venezuela in seventh place.

Uruguay (24 points), Paraguay (24) and Colombia (22) occupy the remaining three automatic qualification positions ahead of the final two fixtures in September. Venezuela (18) would earn a playoff spot against a team from another confederation by finishing seventh.

In Sao Paulo, a goal from Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr on the stroke of half time made it a winning home debut for Brazil's new coach Carlo Ancelotti.

“I'm very happy with today's result. We needed to win at home for our fans too and qualify for the World Cup, which was our goal,” Vinicius said.