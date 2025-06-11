Stars were compact in their defence, which made it difficult for Orbit to break them down and create decent chances, with the result they never had a shot on target in the second half.
Casric have best chances but held to draw by Orbit in playoffs opener
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Orbit College and Casric Stars played to a 0-0 draw in their first match of the Premier Soccer League promotion play-offs at Olympia Park Stadium in Rustenburg on Wednesday.
After weeks of delays due to protests and legal cases, the play-offs finally got under way with the clash between the two Motsepe Foundation Championship teams.
Orbit were hoping for a victory since they were playing at home, but could not capitalise on that advantage and were left disappointed with the draw.
Stars came close to breaking the deadlock, but Orbit goalkeeper Sekhoane Moreane denied Thabang Semache’s attempt. Moreane made sure Casric did not find the back of the net in the first half, with a few top saves.
Orbit could not create enough decent scoring chances in the opening half and were restricted to a single shot on target in the match.
Both teams had their moments, though it was Stars had better chances but failed to convert them.
Stars were compact in their defence, which made it difficult for Orbit to break them down and create decent chances, with the result they never had a shot on target in the second half.
As the match progressed, Orbit looked tired. This could be because they had to wait for more than two weeks before playing after the playoffs were put on hold.
The result may give Cape Town City a chance to take an early lead if they win against Orbit at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
