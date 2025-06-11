Senegal become first African team to beat England with 3-1 win in friendly

Senegal became the first African team to beat England in 22 games on Tuesday, winning 3-1 in a friendly at the City Ground thanks to goals from Ismaila Sarr, Habib Diarra and Cheikh Sabaly.

Senegal stretched their unbeaten streak to 24 games in the game at the home stadium of Nottingham Forest in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire. England's loss, which included a disallowed late goal from Jude Bellingham for a handball in the build-up, was their first defeat in four games under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

“Not good enough,” captain Harry Kane told ITV. “We had moments, but with and without the ball things aren't clicking, we're not finding the right tempo. We've lost that aggressive nature we had.”

England — with 10 changes from Saturday's lacklustre 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Andorra — took the lead when Kane struck in the seventh minute after Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved Anthony Gordon's shot but spilt the ball into the striker's path.