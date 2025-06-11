Soccer

Sinethemba Badela takes charge at Chippa United

New man replaces Thabo September, who spent 18 months with the Premiership side

11 June 2025 - 17:38 By VUYOKAZI NKANJENI
Sinethemba Badela is Chippa United's new coach. File photo
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Chippa United have appointed former Mamelodi Sundowns Academy coach and Wydad Athletic assistant Sinethemba Badela as their new head coach.

Badela is not new to the Chilli Boys’ camp. In 2021, he was Lehlohonolo Seema’s assistant coach for the Chilli Boys for six matches.

The club announced the 35-year-old’s appointment on its social media platforms on Wednesday.

“We are proud to announce the appointment of Sinethemba Badela as the new head coach of Chippa United ahead of what promises to be a defining season,” it said.

Chippa said Badela, who is from Sterkspruit in the Eastern Cape, would bring some international experience to the club.

“This marks his first appointment as a head coach in the Premier Soccer League, a moment of pride not just for him, but for us as a club.

“We have built a reputation for giving young and emerging coaches the opportunity to lead, choosing innovation over recycling and purpose over familiarity.

“Football is evolving and so are we.”

Badela, who was Rulani Mokwena’s assistant coach at Wydad last season, replaces Thabo September at Chippa.

Sundowns in Trump’s US as flagbearers and mythbusters at weird time in history

‘The biggest mistake we make is to consider sport as sport. It is a war that is fought without weapons.’
Sport
15 hours ago

September, 42, one of the Eastern Cape club’s longest-serving coaches, spent 18 months with the Betway Premiership side.

The former SuperSport United coach opted not to renew his contract at the end of June, after he was told he would be assisting a new coach for the coming season.

The Chilli Boys finished just outside the top-eight bracket with 31 points from 28 matches in 2024-25.

“Coach Badela will lead our technical preparations for the new season, and additional members of the technical team will be announced in due course,” Chippa said.

Badela, who also coached Cape Town All Stars, referred requests for an interview to Chippa.

The Herald

