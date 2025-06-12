ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Linda Mntambo’s plea to Sipho Mbule

In the 67th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by Sekhukhune United captain Linda Mntambo to discuss a variety of issues.
Mntambo talks about how he hopes talented but wayward midfielder Sipho Mbule can find a way to get his career back on track and fulfil his potential.
Mbule was Mntambo's teammate at Sekhukhune for most of last season as the former was loaned there from Mamelodi Sundowns.
The Limpopo club, though, revealingly turned down an opportunity to keep Mbule beyond his loan. The 27-year-old player, whose off-field disciplinary issues have been well-documented since his emergence at SuperSport United, has been left searching for a new club, with his future uncertain.
Mntambo, the experienced 36-year-old midfielder who has been a model of consistency over a long career, also spoke passionately about his early days in amateur football in Soweto before he joined Jomo Cosmos where he cut his teeth in professional football. His career then took him to Chippa United and Orlando Pirates before joining Sekhukhune in mid-2022.
For most of his career Mntambo has been captain of the sides he has played for. He discusses his leadership style and how he navigated leading some difficult personalities in a team environment.
Over the past few seasons Mamelodi Sundowns have dominated the Betway Premiership, with eight successive titles. Mntambo believes consistent Sekhukhune — top-half finishers in three of their four seasons since being promoted in 2021 and fourth-placed finishers in the last two campaigns — can be among the teams to challenge the Brazilians.
