Zwane has not played much since he returned from a career-threatening injury in Downs' two-legged Champions League semifinal against Al Ahly in April, which has affected his international career as important Fifa World Cup qualifiers loom in September and October.
“We haven’t found the second Themba but who can tell me if he will be ready for us in September? We have to look at other solutions and we will see if we can solve that problem to play in a different way.
“These two games were for me to look at the performances of these inexperienced guys and I think they did well. There were others we can say maybe it was a bit too early for them.
“But that was the intention of this camp, I wanted the younger guys to show me what they can do and they did that. When you look at players who are not here, you can see the future of Bafana looks bright.”
Bafana coach Hugo Broos has high hopes for Sinoxolo Kwayiba
Broos is looking for solutions with Themba Zwane’s immediate national team future uncertain
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
The name of Sinoxolo Kwayiba came up when Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos discussed the profile of a player who may be ideal to replace veteran playmaker Themba Zwane.
Kwayiba, reported to be leaving Chippa United, with Orlando Pirates touted as the destination, featured in this month's international friendlies against Tanzania (0-0) and Mozambique (Bafana won 2-0) in Polokwane and was one of the players who caught the eye.
With no Mamelodi Sundowns players — who form the core of Broos' senior team — available as they departed this week for the Fifa Club World Cup that starts on Saturday in the US, the coach used the friendlies to introduce a host of new faces and give game time to fringe players.
“There are always areas where you can be better. The only thing I can say after these two matches, for example if you look at Kwayiba, he is a different type of player to Themba Zwane though they play the same position,” Broos said.
The coach added he has not found a player with the same quality and influence as 35-year-old Sundowns star Zwane, the best creative attacker in the country in the past decade.
“I have to be honest and say until now we have not found that type of player like Themba, but maybe we can solve it in another way. That is something we wanted to see in these two games against Tanzania and Mozambique.”
Zwane has not played much since he returned from a career-threatening injury in Downs' two-legged Champions League semifinal against Al Ahly in April, which has affected his international career as important Fifa World Cup qualifiers loom in September and October.
“We haven’t found the second Themba but who can tell me if he will be ready for us in September? We have to look at other solutions and we will see if we can solve that problem to play in a different way.
“These two games were for me to look at the performances of these inexperienced guys and I think they did well. There were others we can say maybe it was a bit too early for them.
“But that was the intention of this camp, I wanted the younger guys to show me what they can do and they did that. When you look at players who are not here, you can see the future of Bafana looks bright.”
READ MORE:
Six players who put themselves up for more caps from Broos’ young Bafana squad
Sundowns in Trump’s US as flagbearers and mythbusters at weird time in history
Bafana B through by a whisker to Cosafa Cup semis after Mauritius draw
Broos’s young Bafana see off Mozambique in Polokwane
Ronwen Williams confident Sundowns can get out of group at Club World Cup
Mbule could be good for Chiefs, but must change his ways: ‘Disco’ Makua
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos