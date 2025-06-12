Soccer

De Bruyne joins Italian champions Napoli after Man City exit

12 June 2025 - 17:52 By Pearl Josephine Nazare
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kevin De Bruyne has joined Napoli from Manchester City.
Kevin De Bruyne has joined Napoli from Manchester City.
Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has joined Serie A champions Napoli as a free agent on Thursday, after the end of his glittering 10-year spell at Manchester City.

De Bruyne lifted 19 trophies at City since his 2015 move from German side VfL Wolfsburg — a haul that includes six Premier League titles and one Champions League crown. He has also been named the Premier League Player of the Season twice.

Regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history, the 33-year-old's contract at City expired at the end of the recently-concluded season.

“Kevin is proud to be one of us!,” Napoli posted on social media platform X.

The Belgium captain featured in 40 matches in all competitions for City last campaign, scoring six goals and providing eight assists and helping them qualify for next season's Champions League, after being sidelined by a thigh injury in September.

Injuries had limited his appearances in the last two seasons.

De Bruyne made 422 appearances in all competitions for City, netting 108 times and registering 177 assists. He has the second-most assists in Premier League history with 119, behind Ryan Giggs (162).

Napoli won their second Serie A title in three years after a tight race with Inter Milan. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Senegal become first African team to beat England with 3-1 win in friendly

‘Not good enough,’ says captain Harry Kane as England suffer their first defeat under Thomas Tuchel.
Sport
1 day ago

Brazil, Ecuador, Australia qualify for 2026 World Cup finals

Goal from his former Madrid star Vinicius makes for winning home debut for Brazil’s new coach Ancelotti.
Sport
1 day ago

Emotional Ronaldo rejoices in Portugal winning Nations League

‘I have many titles with clubs, but nothing is better than winning for Portugal.’
Sport
3 days ago

Spain beat France 5-4 in thriller to reach Nations League final

Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal inspired his country to a thrilling 5-4 win over France on Thursday to send the holders through to their third ...
Sport
6 days ago

Ronaldo fires Portugal into Nations League final with win over Germany

Martinez praises tactical and team commitment in first victory against Germany since 2000.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Sabalenka faces backlash after comments on French Open defeat to Gauff Sport
  2. Comrades Marathon organisers vow to improve after problems on Sunday Sport
  3. Marioné Fourie delivers powerful finish to take second in Hengelo Sport
  4. In a WTC final of tight margins Ngidi’s lack of discipline costly for Proteas Cricket
  5. Rabada stars, but Proteas batters stumble on day 1 of WTC final Cricket

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | A shark-obsessed serial killer and stream Presley Chweneyagae’s ...
ICE video shows immigration raid of Omaha meat plant that detained dozens | ...