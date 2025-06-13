Soccer

Bafana B striker Radiopane urges attackers to be ruthless against Comoros

13 June 2025 - 11:41
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

South Africa striker Boitumelo Radiopane is urging attackers to be decisive in front of goal when they take on Comoros in their Cosafa Cup semifinal clash at Free State Stadium on Friday (6pm). 

Bafana finished top of Group A but the Orlando Pirates attacker said they missed a lot of opportunities but he is confident they have learnt from those moments and ready to deliver against Comoros. 

“We tried every day to finish the chances we get in training because that is where the work starts,” he said. 

“I am happy with the group of players I’m surrounded with because we all want to reach the same goal, which is to win, and to do that we have to score as many goals as we can. 

“All I can say regarding our decision-making in front of the goals is we need to be calm and not be selfish. If I’m not in a good position to score, I have to give it to the next player who is in the better position and to win the game for us.  

“The only way to reward our defence is to score for them because they are doing everything well and everything they can for the opposition not to strike at us.”

Radiopane said the mood in the South African camp is a mix of calm confidence and quiet determination. 

