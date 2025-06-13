Soccer

Bafana B to play against Angola in Cosafa Cup final

13 June 2025 - 20:27
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Naime Ben Siad Mchindra of Comoros challenged by Puso Dithejane of South Africa during Cosafa Cup semifinal at the Free State Stadium.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana B have booked a place in the Cosafa Cup final after a comfortable 3-1 semifinal win over a ten-man Comoros at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Friday night. 

With this win, that was secured through a goal from Boitumelo Radiopane and a brace from Kamogelo Sebelebele, they have secured a date with Angola in the final on Sunday. 

Comoros scored from the effort of Ibrahim Madi but it was not enough as they once again failed to book a place in the final of the tournament. 

In the other semifinal match played earlier on Friday at the same venue, Angola thrashed Madagascar 4-1 with Laurindo Aurelio scoring two goals and Antonio Salvador and Alberto Miguel found the back of the net once. 

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Linda Mntambo’s plea to Sipho Mbule

In the 67th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by Sekhukhune United ...
Sport
1 day ago

Madagascar replied through the effort of Mika Razafimahatana. 

“We are going to play a better team in Angola in the final but I am happy that we scored three goals in this match. We have been playing good football and not scoring enough goals. 

“There is always room for improvement but I am satisfied that the boys were clinical in this match and we are going to need more of the same in the final against Angola,” said South Africa coach Vela Khumalo. 

