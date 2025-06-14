Al Ahli beat Petro de Luanda to be crowned BAL champions

Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya produced a dominant performance to beat Petro de Luanda of Angola 88-67 during the Basketball Africa League (BAL) final in Pretoria on Saturday afternoon.

Though the defending champions threatened at crucial stages, the league debutants dominated this match from the beginning as they went on to be crowned champions in front of a loud crowd.

There was disappointment for locals because Petro de Luanda had South African player Samkelo Cele in their roster who could not influence his team to victory.

With this win, Al Ahli have earned the right to play in the FIBA Intercontinental Cup in Singapore and there was also personal glory for Abou Chacra Fouad who was named the coach of the year.