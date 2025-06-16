Soccer

‘I always knew I would make the squad’: Maema savours US ‘adventure’ for Sundowns

Brazilians out to put Champions League disappointment behind them, but face stiff opposition at Club World Cup

16 June 2025 - 14:06
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Neo Maema at Mamelodi Sundowns' departure from OR Tambo International Airport for the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup on June 8.
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Neo Maema says he always knew he would make Mamelodi Sundowns’ squad for the Fifa Club World Cup even after a difficult 2024-25 season because he was among the players that helped the Brazilians qualify.

Sundowns open their Group F campaign against South Korea’s Ulsan HD at Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday night (6pm Orlando time, midnight in South Africa) in FIFA’s newly-expanded 32-team Club World Cup.

The Pretoria club had something of an awakening at their only other participation in the old seven-team format in Osaka in 2016, being dismantled 2-0 by host Japanese club Kashima Antlers and 4-1 by Korea’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

The new format, rather than watering the standard down, will make for a tougher competition for sides from outside Europe and South America given the presence of most of the world’s biggest clubs.

Downs’ next two assignments after the Ulsan clash are intimidating fixtures against Borussia Dortmund at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Saturday (6pm SA time) and Brazilian outfit Fluminense at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 25 (9pm).

Maema, in form for Sundowns in the previous two seasons, was overlooked for much of the second half of 2024-25 after the arrival of Miguel Cardoso as coach in December.

He seemed to force his way back into the reckoning with some strong performances for the Bafana Bafana local-based side coached by Molefi Ntseki that qualified for the African Nations Championship. Maema was used as a substitute in the first leg of Downs’ 3-2 aggregate Caf Champions League final defeat against Pyramids FC.

The midfielder said he feels his place in the travelling squad is further justified as he was a part of the combination that reached back-to-back Champions League semifinals in 2022-23 and 2023-24. Those were a large part of Downs moving up in the African ranking of clubs to be included at the World Cup.

“I always knew I would make the squad,” Maema said, asked what the inclusion might mean for his future at Sundowns.

“It’s not being arrogant but I feel like this is the work of the players who were here two years ago. We qualified for the Club World Cup two seasons ago.

“I’m happy and obviously disappointed for the ones who didn’t make it. I feel for them because they are my brothers, while also looking forward to the experience of the Club World Cup.

“And I’m not going to mention anything about my future at the club. I’m still a Sundowns player.”

Maema said the adventure of the Club World Cup and rubbing shoulders with superstars can help Sundowns put the disappointment of losing the Champions League final two weeks ago behind them.

“Of course, starting the season with so many expectations as a club and as an individual too, wanting to do well in one’s career, it was disappointing to get so close to the door.

“We kept on knocking, we knew it was going to be very difficult to win away. And we played against a good side.

“Sometimes when you get to the final and things don’t go your way, you don’t normally play your usual football — it’s what can happen. Obviously it’s disappointing but like I usually say, for 24 hours it’s a pain in the heart but we have to forget it.

“For two seasons in a row we went out in the Champions League semifinals — it’s something we don’t want to be lingering. It’s difficult but then we have to bounce back because we have a huge tournament to play.

“We had a few days off to recuperate and collect our thoughts and just look forward because it’s another adventure, a new experience, we’re playing against the best clubs from around the world.

“So we’re looking forward to that and making sure we put this one [the Champions League] behind us. It’s a big opportunity to showcase our talent and do well.”

Sundowns have been training at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, about 180km from Orlando.

The Brazilians will be grateful for an evening kickoff in their opener as temperatures for some midday matches — scheduled at that time to be aired at prime time at night for European TV audiences — have been over 30°C.

