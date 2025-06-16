PSG sizzle in California sun with big World Cup win, Bayern rout Auckland

Paris St Germain picked up right where they left off in their first match since winning the Champions League last month, turning what was billed as a blockbuster into a 4-0 rout of Atletico Madrid in their 2025 Fifa Club World Cup opener.

The midday match, timed to accommodate viewers in Europe, drew 80,619 people to the sun-soaked Rose Bowl in Pasadena — site of the 1994 World Cup final where Brazil beat Italy on penalties — on a day when the toasty conditions led to water breaks in both halves.

“It's the best scheduled time for the European countries, but it's difficult to play in these conditions,” PSG coach Luis Enrique said after the Group B clash.

Enrique was encouraged to see the huge turnout, which set an attendance record for PSG and Atletico Madrid this season, according to Fifa.

“It's really great to feel that love in another part of the world,” Enrique said. “We are happy and we want to continue in that way.”