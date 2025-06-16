Soccer

WATCH | Sundowns make local TV news in Florida ahead of World Cup opener

‘We understand that we represent not only Mamelodi Sundowns and South Africa but also Africa’

16 June 2025 - 11:25
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
In a screenshot of a video shared on YouTube Mamelodi Sundowns captain Ronwen Williams is interviewed by a local TV news channel at their base in Bradenton, Florida, where they are preparing for their first 2025 Fifa Club World Cup match against South Korea's Ulsan HD in Orlando on Tuesday night.
Image: YouTube screenshot

Americans are again grappling with the intricacies of a sport the majority of their population has mostly remained baffled by as the Fifa Club World Cup has kicked off against a backdrop of nationwide protests against various issues under President Donald Trump.

Mamelodi Sundowns, who left last weekend for their participation in the newly-expanded 32-team Club World Cup, have made the local news in Florida.

Captain and 2024 Ballon d’Or Yashin Trophy nominee Ronwen Williams and coach Miguel Cardoso were interviewed in a brief segment on the local WKMG News 6 channel at Sundowns’ base at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Mamelodi Sundowns make the local TV news in Bradenton, Florida. - WKMG News 6

Sundowns have gone from South Africa’s winter to temperatures of just over 31°C in the Florida summer in Bradenton, about 180km from Orlando, where they open their Group F campaign against South Korea’s Ulsan HD at Inter&Co Stadium on Tuesday night (midnight South African time, 6pm Florida time).

“The conditions are amazing, the pitch is fantastic, the weather is hot with the sunshine, which you also need to adapt to,” Cardoso told WKMG.

“Our summers in South Africa are also very hot.”

Sundowns in Trump’s US as flagbearers and mythbusters at weird time in history

‘The biggest mistake we make is to consider sport as sport. It is a war that is fought without weapons.’
Sport
5 days ago

“We understand that we represent not only Mamelodi Sundowns and South Africa but also Africa.”

Williams said Sundowns are in the US to win matches.

“We want to win everything, we want to dominate, we want to compete in every tournament and we want to keep pushing the ceiling higher.”

Downs are in a tough group. They meet Borussia Dortmund in their second match at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Saturday (6pm SA time) and Brazilian outfit Fluminense at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 25 (9pm).

