“This [tournament] was more for Broos to be able to identify one or two players, to say these are the ones I can take to Bafana Bafana's first team.
“This tournament is definitely something that is helping us because we have a large number of players who are not getting call-ups, and if they are called up for this kind of tournament, it is a plus for us and the country.
“So it is up to Broos to say who he needs to pick and [where to] beef up.”
Players Ime Okon, Aden McCarthy and Kamogelo Sebelebele had a strong tournament.
Khumalo confident Broos will pick promising Cosafa players for Bafana
‘One can say that out of the tournament itself, what we are lacking is that we are not scoring goals’
Image: Charle Lombard-Gallo Images
Despite failing to win the Cosafa Cup, losing Sunday's final at Free State Stadium 3-0 to Angola, Bafana Bafana B coach Vela Khumalo feels his side had a good tournament and several players raised their hands for selection to Hugo Broos' senior combination.
Khumalo emphasised the invaluable experience his squad gained.
“I think this was a good tournament,” he said. “It was more about us seeing other players that we need to have for Bafana Bafana to beef up.
“I think credit must go to the boys being called from recess and bringing them in for two days [and then] to come in and start playing.
“The preparations went well. I think people can see we have a big number of players who are ready to help Bafana.
“These are the tournaments that are going to help us identify our strong points. I think we played good football, and one can say that out of the tournament itself, what we are lacking is that we are not scoring goals.
“We will need to get strikers who will come and score the goals.”
Khumalo said it will be up to senior national coach Broos to decide which players he might select from the Cosafa squad, but he is confident some will be called up.
