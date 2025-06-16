Soccer

Khumalo confident Broos will pick promising Cosafa players for Bafana

‘One can say that out of the tournament itself, what we are lacking is that we are not scoring goals’

17 June 2025 - 16:12
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Vuyo Letlapa of South Africa is challenged by Jordy Gaspar of Angola in the 2025 Cosafa Cup final at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday.
Vuyo Letlapa of South Africa is challenged by Jordy Gaspar of Angola in the 2025 Cosafa Cup final at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday.
Image: Charle Lombard-Gallo Images

Despite failing to win the Cosafa Cup, losing Sunday's final at Free State Stadium 3-0 to Angola, Bafana Bafana B coach Vela Khumalo feels his side had a good tournament and several players raised their hands for selection to Hugo Broos' senior combination.

Khumalo emphasised the invaluable experience his squad gained.

“I think this was a good tournament,” he said. “It was more about us seeing other players that we need to have for Bafana Bafana to beef up.

“I think credit must go to the boys being called from recess and bringing them in for two days [and then] to come in and start playing.

“The preparations went well. I think people can see we have a big number of players who are ready to help Bafana.

“These are the tournaments that are going to help us identify our strong points. I think we played good football, and one can say that out of the tournament itself, what we are lacking is that we are not scoring goals.

“We will need to get strikers who will come and score the goals.”

Khumalo said it will be up to senior national coach Broos to decide which players he might select from the Cosafa squad, but he is confident some will be called up.

“This [tournament] was more for Broos to be able to identify one or two players, to say these are the ones I can take to Bafana Bafana's first team.

“This tournament is definitely something that is helping us because we have a large number of players who are not getting call-ups, and if they are called up for this kind of tournament, it is a plus for us and the country.

“So it is up to Broos to say who he needs to pick and [where to] beef up.”

Players Ime Okon, Aden McCarthy and Kamogelo Sebelebele had a strong tournament.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Angola convincingly see off Bafana B in Cosafa Cup final

A brace from Depu in the 43rd and 63rd minutes and third goal from Milson in the 82nd sealed the victory for Palancas Negras.
Sport
2 days ago

WATCH | Sundowns make local TV news in Florida ahead of World Cup opener

‘We understand that we represent not only Mamelodi Sundowns and South Africa but also Africa.’
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns need solid defence to progress in World Cup: Wayne Arendse

Retired Brazilians star says the Tshwane side won’t have it easy in their opener against Ulsan.
Sport
7 hours ago

‘I always knew I would make the squad’: Maema savours US ‘adventure’ for Sundowns

Brazilians out to put Champions League disappointment behind them, but face stiff opposition at Club World Cup.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Sundowns make local TV news in Florida ahead of World Cup opener Soccer
  2. Proteas triumph shows the importance of a fairer international schedule Cricket
  3. No goal, but Messi’s influence on show in Inter’s World Cup opener against Ahly Soccer
  4. Markram’s great moment may be SA’s greatest innings Cricket
  5. A win for more than just South African cricket Cricket

Latest Videos

Trump admin weighs adding 36 countries to travel ban | REUTERS
Hunger crisis deepens in Haiti, a UN-declared famine hot spot | REUTERS