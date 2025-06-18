Guardiola hints at summer exit for Man City’s Grealish after CWC omission

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has suggested Jack Grealish may need to consider leaving the club in the summer to secure regular playing time, after the England international was omitted from the squad travelling in the US for the Fifa Club World Cup.

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder, signed from Aston Villa for £100m in 2021, started just seven Premier League matches in the 2024-25 campaign. Speaking ahead of City’s Group G opener against Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Guardiola admitted Grealish’s future remains uncertain.

“We had a conversation between him and the club and decided it was best for him not to travel to the Club World Cup,” Guardiola said on Tuesday.