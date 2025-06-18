Soccer

Guardiola hints at summer exit for Man City’s Grealish after CWC omission

‘Jack is an exceptional player. The only reason he didn’t play last season was, of course, my decisions’

18 June 2025 - 13:30 By Fernando Kallas
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Manager Pep Guardiola during a Manchester City training session at the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida on June 13.
Manager Pep Guardiola during a Manchester City training session at the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida on June 13.
Image: Reuters/Marco Bello

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has suggested Jack Grealish may need to consider leaving the club in the summer to secure regular playing time, after the England international was omitted from the squad travelling in the US for the Fifa Club World Cup.

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder, signed from Aston Villa for £100m in 2021, started just seven Premier League matches in the 2024-25 campaign. Speaking ahead of City’s Group G opener against Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Guardiola admitted Grealish’s future remains uncertain.

“We had a conversation between him and the club and decided it was best for him not to travel to the Club World Cup,” Guardiola said on Tuesday.

“Jack is an exceptional player. The only reason he didn’t play last season was, of course, my decisions. Now, we’ve decided he needs to play. The club was honest, and he was honest.”

Guardiola emphasised Grealish’s importance to the squad during City’s treble-winning campaign in 2022-23 and influence during his time at Aston Villa. However, he acknowledged the past two seasons have seen the player struggle for consistency.

“He has incredible respect and love for the team,” Guardiola said. “We decided it’s best for him to stay in Manchester, find a place where he can feel like playing again and rediscover the form he showed in the year of the treble or during his time at Villa.

Not public pressure that saw Cardoso field Zwane, Sundowns coach says

‘It seems people didn’t understand Themba comes [from injury] on a process of growth.’
Sport
7 hours ago

“The fact is, over the last two seasons he hasn’t played enough and he needs to get back to playing regularly, feeling that excitement of competing every three days.”

While Guardiola left the door open for Grealish to remain at Etihad Stadium, he admitted both the player and the club will use their time apart during the Club World Cup to reflect on his future.

“I don’t know if his future will be in Manchester. We’ll be away now and we’ll see what happens. For now, he’s a Manchester City player and if he has to come back, he will.” 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Miguel Cardoso on how it all came together for Sundowns against Ulsan

Brazilians’ preparations strong, then they ‘released a lot of energy in the right way’ for Club World Cup win.
Sport
9 hours ago

Mamelodi Sundowns win opener to go top of Group F at Club World Cup

Brazilians get first victory for an African side at the new-look 32-team tournament in the US.
Sport
11 hours ago

WATCH | Sundowns make local TV news in Florida ahead of World Cup opener

‘We understand that we represent not only Mamelodi Sundowns and South Africa but also Africa.’
Sport
2 days ago

Flamengo’s impressive World Cup start sets up tasty Chelsea showdown

Blues get off to solid start with win against LA FC, Brazilian club see off Esperance de Tunis.
Sport
1 day ago

PSG sizzle in California sun with big World Cup win, Bayern rout Auckland

PSG boss Luis Enrique raises concern over midday heat, pleased at Rose Bowl huge crowd.
Sport
2 days ago

No goal, but Messi’s influence on show in Inter’s World Cup opener against Ahly

Former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro rues Egyptian club’s missed chances in his first match.
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. WATCH | Sundowns make local TV news in Florida ahead of World Cup opener Soccer
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns win opener to go top of Group F at Club World Cup Soccer
  3. Proteas triumph shows the importance of a fairer international schedule Cricket
  4. Not public pressure that saw Cardoso field Zwane, Sundowns coach says Soccer
  5. Proteas won back public and put demons to bed: Rassie van der Dussen Cricket

Latest Videos

Adobe Firefly | The World is What You Make It
Adobe investors skeptical of quicker AI-adoption returns | REUTERS