Downs were travelling to Cincinnati on Thursday. They also meet Dortmund at noon Ohio time — their match against Ulsan was at 7pm in Orlando — and the heat might act as a leveller or provide challenges. It might also be a factor the South African club, more used to such conditions, could try to exploit.
“It’s good to travel on Thursday to get used to Cincinnati because we don’t know much about the city,” Lunga said.
“Everyone knows what Dortmund are capable of. They are big guns. But even us — yes, we might be underdogs but I think where we come from, people know who Mamelodi Sundowns are.
“Even Dortmund — I read an interview of their coaches talking about us. So I think it’s going to be a tough game.”
One downside to Sundowns starting with a win was it alerted the bigger teams in Group F to their potential and gave them a good look at the South African club.
Downs will be up against it to produce another win at this CWC — but they will surely not waste any effort trying.
‘Everyone knows what Dortmund are capable of’: Sundowns brace for step up at CWC
‘We might be underdogs but where we come from, people know who Sundowns are,’ says Divine Lunga
Image: Imagn Images via Reuters/Nathan Ray Seebeck
Mamelodi Sundowns might have notched their historic first win at a Fifa Club World Cup (CWC), but they know they will have to step up a gear to be competitive against Borussia Dortmund.
The Brazilians registered a crucial win — for many reasons — when they got off to the best possible start beating South Korea’s Ulsan HD 1-0 at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday night.
The result boosts Downs in a number of ways. It was the first by an African team at this year's expanded 32-team CWCin the US, which has been characterised by some mismatched “rugby” scores in clashes between heavyweights and minnows, though Al-Hilal's draw with Real Madrid lands a confidence-building blow for the minor sides.
Sundowns’ introduction to the old seven-team CWC in Osaka in 2016 saw something of a baptism of fire, being dismantled 2-0 by host Japanese club Kashima Antlers and 4-1 by Korea’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. That the Brazilians beat an Asian team this time will spur their confidence that they are a club growing in competitiveness internationally, thanks mainly to their near-decade of strong performances in the Caf Champions League since they won it in 2016.
In Japan Sundowns did not get a crack at one of the bigger clubs, given their early defeats against the Asians. In the US the new format will see them meet German giants Borussia at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday (6pm SA time) and Brazilian outfit Fluminense at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 25 (9pm).
Given such a tough Group F, Downs really had to beat Ulsan to stand a chance of progressing. They did, which gives them some boost in belief that they can compete better at this CWC than their first.
Now coach Miguel Cardoso’s team will be out to make life as tough as they can against the group heavyweights — and perhaps get another result that sees them through to the last 16.
Divine Lunga, Sundowns’ classy Zimbabwean left-back, said the Ulsan win, where the Brazilians enjoyed 70% of possession and had the better chances, has boosted the team on their US adventure.
“We are still so happy about the win. I think we gave it our all — everyone fought to get a win,” he said.
“Ulsan were what we expected. We analysed their games. When they made their substitutions, their structure started to change a bit — but I think it was going well on our side.”
Sundowns will have it far tougher against crack Bundesliga giants Dortmund.
Borussia were flat in their opening 0-0 draw against Fluminense, though that match was played at noon heat in New Jersey — midday matches go to European TV audiences at prime time.
Dortmund battled in the Bundesliga in 2024-2025 but improved after Niko Kovac arrived in February to replace Mike Tullberg and become their third manager of the season, winning seven of their last eight games to end fourth and clinch a Uefa Champions League place.
Downs were travelling to Cincinnati on Thursday. They also meet Dortmund at noon Ohio time — their match against Ulsan was at 7pm in Orlando — and the heat might act as a leveller or provide challenges. It might also be a factor the South African club, more used to such conditions, could try to exploit.
“It’s good to travel on Thursday to get used to Cincinnati because we don’t know much about the city,” Lunga said.
“Everyone knows what Dortmund are capable of. They are big guns. But even us — yes, we might be underdogs but I think where we come from, people know who Mamelodi Sundowns are.
“Even Dortmund — I read an interview of their coaches talking about us. So I think it’s going to be a tough game.”
One downside to Sundowns starting with a win was it alerted the bigger teams in Group F to their potential and gave them a good look at the South African club.
Downs will be up against it to produce another win at this CWC — but they will surely not waste any effort trying.
MORE:
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | World champ Proteas return to heroes’ welcome
Miguel Cardoso on how it all came together for Sundowns against Ulsan
Ten young players who emerged in 2024-25 as future stars for SA football
Not public pressure that saw Cardoso field Zwane, Sundowns coach says
WATCH | Sundowns make local TV news in Florida ahead of World Cup opener
We must work harder to attract Broos’ attention: Kaizer Chiefs’ Cele
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos