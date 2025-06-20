Buckley, who made more than 50 appearances in a Dortmund shirt between 2005 and 2009, believes Downs have it in them to shock Bundesliga giants Borussia.
“I think Sundowns can surprise Dortmund and get something out of this game,” he said. They need to get their facts right about Dortmund.
“They must be very, very physical because Dortmund are a German team and are very physical and when they’re in possession everything is quick.
“I think Sundowns should also play like they do in the PSL because their style of play has proven effective, so why must they change it? They must not try to sit back, they must be fearless and play their quick-passing game in tight spaces like they normally do.”
Bafana legend says they must be fearless
Buckley advises Sundowns to be physical against old team Dortmund
Bafana legend also believes the Brazilians need to play their normal quick-passing, expressive game
Image: Imagn Images via Reuters/Nathan Ray Seebeck
Bafana Bafana legend Delron Buckley believes Mamelodi Sundowns can spring a surprise against his former team, Borussia Dortmund, and advised the Tshwane giants to stick to their style of play with a lot of physicality thrown in.
Sundowns and Dortmund meet in their second Fifa Club World Cup Group F clash at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday (noon in Ohio, 6pm SA time).
Downs head into the clash high on morale after beating South Korean side Ulsan 1-0 in their opener on Tuesday night to move top of the pool. German heavyweights Dortmund drew 0-0 against Brazilian side Fluminense.
Sundowns’ win over Ulsan was the first by an African side at the newly-expanded 32-team Club World Cup in the US.
Buckley, who made more than 50 appearances in a Dortmund shirt between 2005 and 2009, believes Downs have it in them to shock Bundesliga giants Borussia.
“I think Sundowns can surprise Dortmund and get something out of this game,” he said. They need to get their facts right about Dortmund.
“They must be very, very physical because Dortmund are a German team and are very physical and when they’re in possession everything is quick.
“I think Sundowns should also play like they do in the PSL because their style of play has proven effective, so why must they change it? They must not try to sit back, they must be fearless and play their quick-passing game in tight spaces like they normally do.”
Sundowns’ workaholic central midfield pairing of Teboho Mokoena and Chilean Marcelo Allende may have to put in a good shift and get stuck in if the Brazilians are to be competitive against Borussia.
Downs' introduction to the old seven-team Club World Cup in Osaka in 2016 saw something of a baptism of fire, being dismantled 2-0 by host Japanese club Kashima Antlers and 4-1 by Korea’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.
That the Brazilians beat an Asian team this time will spur their confidence that they are a club growing in competitiveness internationally, thanks mainly to their near-decade of strong performances in the Caf Champions League since they won it in 2016.
After Borussia, Sundowns meet Fluminense in their last group game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Wednesday (9pm).
READ MORE:
‘I always think about scoring,’ says Rayners as he makes mark on global stage for Sundowns
Messi guides Miami to win over Porto, Riveiro’s Ahly lose, Botafogo shock PSG
‘Everyone knows what Dortmund are capable of’: Sundowns brace for step up at CWC
Miguel Cardoso on how it all came together for Sundowns against Ulsan
Not public pressure that saw Cardoso field Zwane, Sundowns coach says
Mamelodi Sundowns win opener to go top of Group F at Club World Cup
Ten young players who emerged in 2024-25 as future stars for SA football
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos