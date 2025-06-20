Soccer

Messi guides Miami to win over Porto, Riveiro’s Ahly lose, Botafogo shock PSG

‘I took advantage of the space left by the goalkeeper,’ Argentinian superstar says of stunning free kick

20 June 2025 - 08:29 By Janina Nuno Rios, Rory Carroll and Mark Gleeson
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi reacts in their 2025 Fifa Club World Cup Group A win against FC Porto at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday.
Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi reacts in their 2025 Fifa Club World Cup Group A win against FC Porto at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday.
Image: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

Lionel Messi's stunning free kick secured Inter Miami a 2-1 win over Porto in their Club World Cup Group A clash on Thursday, marking the first time a Concacaf team has defeated a European side in an official Fifa tournament.

The Argentinian great was pivotal as the Major League Soccer side bounced back from their disappointing goalless draw against Egyptian side Al Ahly in their opening match.

Inter's win boosts their chances of a deep run.

After Fifa controversially granted Javier Mascherano's side a backdoor entry, Messi has become front and centre in the revamped, 32-team competition, drawing crowds while continuing to elevate the sport in a country long lukewarm towards the world's game.

“It's a great joy. A lot of effort went into it, and we worked very well. I'm very happy. We were left with a bitter taste after the first match. We thought we could have won it.

"[In the free kick] I took advantage of the space left by the goalkeeper, who was standing still and not covering his post. I tried to score there.

“The other day [there were] nerves from a lot of young guys playing in such a significant competition [in Inter's 0-0 opening draw against Al Ahly]. We've changed.

“We're going to compete, try to play our game. Today we were the inferior team, but we have our weapons. Next up is Palmeiras, which is a big club in the world. It's going to be another very difficult game.” 

Also on Thursday night Brazil's Botafogo withstood waves of attacks from Paris St Germain to stun the European champions 1-0 and throw Group B wide open.

PSG dominated possession at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena but Botafogo's resolute defence stood tall in the first competitive meeting between the two clubs.

The goal came in the 36th minute when Botafogo gained possession in midfield and Jefferson Savarino slid a pass through for Igor Jesus to run in on goal.

Jesus outmanoeuvred two defenders and his shot deflected off the leg of PSG's Willian Pacho, the ball changing direction and leaving goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma flat-footed.

PSG continued to be the aggressors in the second half as Botafogo were content to protect their lead and try to capitalise on the break.

The Brazilians became the first team to stop PSG scoring since March when Liverpool defeated them 1-0 in the Champions League. The French side had scored in 19 consecutive games until losing on Thursday.

Botafogo coach Renato Paiva said his team had beaten PSG at their own game.

“Being a great team, playing together, all the guys defending, all the guys attacking, and that's the big secret of this PSG team, that's why they compete and win,” he said.

“They are a fantastic team. PSG are a lesson to everybody nowadays in football. And I told my guys, 'Just be a team, enjoy playing together, attack together, defend together, and enjoy'. And they did they did it. Fantastic.”

PSG were once again without Ousmane Dembele, who suffered an injury while playing for France in the Uefa Nations League earlier this month

Brazil's four teams at the 32-club tournament are unbeaten so far and Paiva said it showed the strength of the game in the South American nation. “Brazil will always be Brazil in world football.” 

Pablo Barrios' brace lifted Atletico Madrid to a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Thursday, getting the Spanish side's Group B campaign back on track.

‘I always think about scoring,’ says Rayners as he makes mark on global stage for Sundowns

The Bafana Bafana striker’s lone strike ensured Sundowns became the first African side to win a match at the expanded Fifa Club World Cup
Sport
6 hours ago

Axel Witsel also scored as Atletico bounced back form their opening 4-0 loss to Paris St-Germain.

In Thursday's early game, Brazil’s Palmeiras scored twice in the space of 10 second-half minutes to beat Al Ahly of Egypt 2-0 in their Group A clash that was halted for 50 minutes because of fears over stormy weather at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Ahly, coached by former Orlando Pirates boss José Riveiro, started with a 0-0 draw against Messi's Inter and will have to beat Porto in their final match on Tuesday to stand a chance of progressing.

Ahly’s Palestine international striker Wessam Abou Ali headed into his own net trying to defend a free kick whipped in by Anibal Moreno, getting into a mix-up with his defenders to hand Palmeiras a 49th-minute lead.

The first goal in the group was followed 10 minutes later by a swift counterattack from the Brazilian club, expertly finished by Jose Manuel Lopez, who had come on at half time.

Reuters-Field Level Media

READ MORE:

‘Everyone knows what Dortmund are capable of’: Sundowns brace for step up at CWC

‘We might be underdogs but where we come from, people know who Sundowns are,’ says Divine Lunga
Sport
20 hours ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | World champ Proteas return to heroes’ welcome

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Club World Cup win and the Springboks’ upcoming season also on the agenda.
Sport
22 hours ago

Not public pressure that saw Cardoso field Zwane, Sundowns coach says

‘It seems people didn’t understand Themba comes [from injury] on a process of growth.’
Sport
2 days ago

Miguel Cardoso on how it all came together for Sundowns against Ulsan

Brazilians’ preparations strong, then they ‘released a lot of energy in the right way’ for Club World Cup win.
Sport
2 days ago

Mamelodi Sundowns win opener to go top of Group F at Club World Cup

Brazilians get first victory for an African side at the new-look 32-team tournament in the US.
Sport
2 days ago

Sundowns in Trump’s US as flagbearers and mythbusters at weird time in history

‘The biggest mistake we make is to consider sport as sport. It is a war that is fought without weapons.’
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Swimming SA loses court case against water polo body Sport
  2. ‘Everyone knows what Dortmund are capable of’: Sundowns brace for step up at CWC Soccer
  3. POLL | What do you think of Athletics SA holding business meetings in a tavern? Sport
  4. Athletics SA cover recent controversies in parliament presentation Sport
  5. We must work harder to attract Broos’ attention: Kaizer Chiefs’ Cele Soccer

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 20 June 2025
Watch Shaka iLembe S2 on DStv Compact