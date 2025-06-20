Messi guides Miami to win over Porto, Riveiro’s Ahly lose, Botafogo shock PSG

Lionel Messi's stunning free kick secured Inter Miami a 2-1 win over Porto in their Club World Cup Group A clash on Thursday, marking the first time a Concacaf team has defeated a European side in an official Fifa tournament.

The Argentinian great was pivotal as the Major League Soccer side bounced back from their disappointing goalless draw against Egyptian side Al Ahly in their opening match.

Inter's win boosts their chances of a deep run.

After Fifa controversially granted Javier Mascherano's side a backdoor entry, Messi has become front and centre in the revamped, 32-team competition, drawing crowds while continuing to elevate the sport in a country long lukewarm towards the world's game.

“It's a great joy. A lot of effort went into it, and we worked very well. I'm very happy. We were left with a bitter taste after the first match. We thought we could have won it.