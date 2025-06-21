But Eskas was summoned to the monitor, and after consulting replays, ruled Bouanga wasn't guilty of a foul, and booked Belaili for simulation.
Mokwana's ES Tunis claim 1-0 win, eliminating LAFC from Club World Cup
Image: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Steve Roberts
Youcef Belaïli scored in the 70th minute, goalkeeper Ben Said saved a penalty deep in second-half stoppage time and Esperance Sportive de Tunis defeated Los Angeles FC 1-0 to keep their Club World Cup hopes alive in a dramatic contest Friday in Nashville, Tennessee.
The victory takes ES Tunis level with Chelsea in Group D, after the English side lost 3-1 to Brazil's Flamengo earlier on Friday.
Referee Espen Eskas awarded a very late spot kick after a video review, ruling Khalil Guenichi had felled Marlon in the area.
But Denis Bouanga drove his ensuing penalty kick into the dive of Ben Said, the final salvo in a result that eliminated LAFC from tournament contention.
The winner of ES Tunis' meeting with Chelsea on Tuesday in Philadelphia will move on to the knockout phase, with Chelsea advancing on a draw based on superior goal differential.
The Tunisians also had an earlier penalty decision go against them 20 minutes before Belailis opener, when the Algerian attacker believed he had earned a spot kick after driving past Bouanga on the dribble.
But Eskas was summoned to the monitor, and after consulting replays, ruled Bouanga wasn't guilty of a foul, and booked Belaili for simulation.
That failed to halt the match momentum for Tunis, however, who were superior for most of the encounter and didn't allow LAFC to record a shot on target until second-half stoppage time.
They were eventually rewarded when Amine Ben Hamida made a marauding run from the left flank near the midfield stripe into the penalty area.
He was halted by an LAFC defender's challenge. But Belaili was first to the loose ball, and he drove his finish low and hard through LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
It appeared LAFC's fading tournament hopes would be given a lifeline after Eskas' second pivotal penalty decision, with the Gabon international Bouanga stepping forward.
But Said dove to his left, and with Bouanga's placement very poor, the Tunisian 'keeper kicked the ball wide of danger with his trailing leg.
